Nu Skin Enterprises Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

PROVO, Utah, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced first-quarter 2019 results.

Executive Summary

Q1 2019 vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Revenue: $623.6 million, +1% • 7% constant currency growth • (6%) fx impact or ($33.3 M) Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.77 compared to $0.64, + 20% Sales Leaders: 63,248; consistent with the prior year Customers: 1,193,206; +10%

"We are encouraged by the positive start to the year, which began with a strong first quarter highlighted by 7 percent local-currency growth," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "We were particularly pleased with local-currency revenue growth in nearly all our reporting segments, highlighted by 12 percent growth in Mainland China and 5 percent growth in Southeast Asia, or 6 percent and 2 percent on a reported basis, respectively. We continue to focus our global efforts on expanding our customer base through our Nu Skin growth strategy, which helped to drive a 10 percent increase in customers during the quarter."

Q1 2019 Year-Over-Year Operating Results

Revenue: $623.6 million compared to $616.2 million • 7% constant currency growth • (6%) fx impact or ($33.3 M) Gross Margin: 76.5% compared to 76.3% • Nu Skin business was 78.7%, compared to 77.9% Selling Expenses: 40.0% of revenue compared to 41.8% • Nu Skin business was 42.0%, compared to 42.9% G&A Expenses: 25.4% of revenue compared to 24.9% Operating Margin: 11.0% compared to 9.6% Other Income / (Expense): ($2.8) million expense compared to $1.2 million income Income Tax Rate: 34.7% compared to 41.0% EPS: $0.77 compared to $0.64, +20%

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments: $20.5 million Stock Repurchases: $0.8 million; $470.2 million remaining in authorization

Q2 and Full-Year 2019 Outlook

Q2 2019 Revenue: $660 to $680 million, 3% to 6% decline • Approximately (4%) to (5%) fx impact • Prior year included approximately $95 million of LumiSpa sales, driven by Mainland China introduction Q2 2019 EPS: $0.91 to $0.98 2019 Revenue: $2.76 to $2.81 billion, 3% to 5% growth • Approximately (2%) to (3%) fx impact 2019 EPS $3.80 to $4.05

"We remain confident in our growth prospects in 2019 as we focus on the continued execution of our growth strategy," said Wood. "We will drive increased productivity by investing in technologies to better support our sales leaders, expanding our global beauty device systems with product introductions and line extensions, and optimizing our Velocity sales compensation program."

"Our solid first quarter results keep us on track to achieve a strong year," said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "Our 2019 annual revenue guidance is $2.76 to $2.81 billion with an approximate 2 to 3 percent unfavorable foreign currency impact, and earnings per share of $3.80 to $4.05. For the second quarter, we project revenue of $660 to $680 million with an approximate 4 to 5 percent negative foreign currency impact. The prior-year period included a strong LumiSpa introduction in Mainland China while current year product launches are slated for the back half of the year. We project earnings per share of $0.91 to $0.98."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, product launches, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "continue," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of our markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to our business model or negatively impacts our revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

risk of foreign currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the company's recent acquisitions;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support our planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit the company's ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if it is determined to be a medical device or if it is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;

uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States ; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's revenue.

The Company's revenue results by segment for the three-month periods ended March 31 are presented in the following table (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

March 31,





Constant

Currency

2019

2018

Change

Change(1)















Nu Skin





















Mainland China $ 208,488

$ 197,531



6%



12% Americas/Pacific

86,456



92,289



(6)%



2% South Korea

83,853



88,930



(6)%



(1)% Southeast Asia

72,495



70,860



2%



5% Japan

62,109



63,224



(2)%



— Hong Kong/Taiwan

40,558



40,992



(1)%



2% EMEA

41,818



44,981



(7)%



1% Other

(1,426)



235



(707)%



(707)% Total Nu Skin

594,351



599,042



(1)%



5% Manufacturing

29,272



17,177



70%



70% Grow Tech

—



—



—



— Total $ 623,623

$ 616,219



1%



7%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment for the three-month periods ended March 31 are presented in the following table.



As of

March 31, 2019

As of

March 31, 2018

% Increase (Decrease)

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders

Customers

Sales Leaders























Mainland China

272,053



26,986



200,231



27,045



36%



— Americas/Pacific

242,925



7,862



245,588



8,248



(1)%



(5)% South Korea

181,150



6,671



179,384



7,338



1%



(9)% Southeast Asia

138,112



7,071



117,689



6,559



17%



8% Japan

126,526



5,840



128,598



6,198



(2)%



(6)% Hong Kong/Taiwan

70,354



3,959



72,401



3,864



(3)%



2% EMEA

162,086



4,859



141,673



4,246



14%



14%



































Total

1,193,206



63,248



1,085,564



63,498



10%



—











"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018











Revenue $ 623,623

$ 616,219 Cost of sales

146,664



146,281 Gross profit

476,959



469,938











Operating expenses:









Selling expenses

249,708



257,702 General and administrative expenses

158,598



153,246 Total operating expenses

408,306



410,948











Operating income

68,653



58,990 Other income (expense), net

(2,848)



1,207











Income before provision for income taxes

65,805



60,197 Provision for income taxes

22,803



24,658











Net income $ 43,002

$ 35,539











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.64











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):









Basic

55,436



53,997 Diluted

56,128



55,959

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,288

$ 386,911 Current investments

8,038



11,346 Accounts receivable

57,390



53,282 Inventories, net

304,311



295,821 Prepaid expenses and other

67,655



51,877



747,682



799,237











Property and equipment, net

445,605



464,535 Right-of-use assets

117,329



— Goodwill

196,573



196,573 Other intangible assets, net

86,935



89,989 Other assets

160,977



144,112 Total assets $ 1,755,101

$ 1,694,446











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 52,273

$ 47,617 Accrued expenses

304,770



322,583 Current portion of long-term debt

45,000



69,455



402,043



439,655











Operating lease liability

81,075



— Long-term debt

356,247



361,008 Other liabilities

104,541



111,916 Total liabilities

943,906



912,579











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued

91



91 Additional paid-in capital

553,270



552,564 Treasury stock, at cost – 35.0 million and 35.2 million shares

(1,325,251)



(1,326,605) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(75,794)



(79,934) Retained earnings

1,658,879



1,635,751



811,195



781,867 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,755,101

$ 1,694,446

