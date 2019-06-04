Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Vice President of Investor Relations Scott Pond will present at Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET. Those wishing to access the audio and the supplemental slides can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Thursday, June 20, 2019.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuskin.com

