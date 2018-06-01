Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Vice President of Investor Relations Scott Pond will present at Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 2:35 p.m. EDT. Those wishing to access the audio and the supplemental slides can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Wednesday, June 20, 2018.