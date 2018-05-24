Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At RBC Capital Markets Consumer And Retail Conference

PROVO, Utah, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Chief Financial Officer Mark Lawrence will present at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The company's fireside chat will be webcast live beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Those wishing to access the audio can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Wednesday, June 13.