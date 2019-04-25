Nu Skin Honored As A Top Company In Direct Selling

PROVO, Utah, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin was recognized as one of the best places to work by Direct Selling News for the fourth consecutive year at the publication's annual awards dinner. In addition, Nu Skin was ranked #7 on the DSN Global 100 list of the top revenue-generating direct selling companies.

To identify the best places to work, Direct Selling News surveyed thousands of employees throughout the industry, asking questions designed to quantify discretionary effort, intent to stay and advocacy for company as well as measure workplace culture and employee engagement. Nu Skin was selected for having an excellent company culture, employee satisfaction and a vision their employees connect to and support.

"We are proud to be a four-time Best Places to Work honoree. While we work hard to offer benefits packages that include flexible vacations, retirement savings plans and fun events throughout the year, we really focus on providing employees with purpose and fulfillment in the workplace," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Creating a great company is about helping employees understand and connect to a clear vision and empowering them to succeed and be excited for the work they do each day."

Nu Skin's revenue growth of 18 percent in 2018 led to a seventh-place ranking in the DSN Global 100, up two spots from last year. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the rankings, and Nu Skin has been recognized as a top-performing company in the global direct selling industry each year.

"Successful companies are built on a firm foundation of principles that guide every decision. Our customer growth strategy continually focuses our efforts on our digital platforms, product innovation and program enhancements," said Ryan Napierski, president. "Doing so engages our employees, distributors and customers who help Nu Skin continue to be one of the largest and top-performing direct selling companies."

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin is also traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskin.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuskin.com

