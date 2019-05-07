Nu Skin Named the World's #1 At-Home Beauty Device System Brand

PROVO, Utah, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier beauty and wellness company Nu Skin has been ranked the world's number one at-home beauty device system brand for 2017 and 2018 by Euromonitor International Ltd.1, which publishes the world's most comprehensive market research on the skin care industry.

"Nu Skin has differentiated itself in the rapidly growing at-home beauty device market with 'Device Systems' that combine powerful serums and solutions with beauty devices to become the leading brand," said Ryan Napierski, president. "This combination of scientifically proven formulations with patented technology addresses a range of consumers' top skin care concerns such as cleansing, firming, hydrating, acne and the appearance of lines and wrinkles."

Nu Skin offers an innovative portfolio of beauty devices – including Galvanic Spa®, Body Spa, Facial Spa, ageLOC Me®, LumiSpa® and LumiSpa Accent – that come with a variety of treatment products. ageLOC® LumiSpa has been the newest addition and recently reached the milestone of more than two million units sold in just 18 months. The Euromonitor ranking adds to several global product and innovation awards for ageLOC LumiSpa including the Global Pure Beauty Awards, Cosmo Reader's Choice Award, Glamour magazine Glammies, The Techies, A' Design Awards and Spark Design Awards.

"One of our strengths at Nu Skin is listening to the voices of our global consumers and developing products and devices that enhance their skin care routines," said Napierski. "As the beauty industry evolves and the popularity of at-home beauty devices continues to increase, we will continue to innovate in this dynamic space and are primed to lead the way in bringing a spa-like experience into the home."

About Nu Skin

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 and 2018. Includes at-home Skin Care Devices exclusively paired with topical consumable of same brand. Based on Euromonitor custom research methodology, Jan/Feb 2019. Includes electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database; does not include hair care/removal, body shavers, or oral care appliances.

