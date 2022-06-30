Nuance and SCIENTIA Puerto Rico Expand Dragon Medical One Access to Improve Patient Outcomes and Experiences

Collaboration brings the benefits of multi-lingual conversational AI to the island's physicians and

nurses, reducing documentation time by 50%, improving quality of patient interaction, and

reducing care provider burnout

BURLINGTON, Mass., and MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Nuance Communications today announced a partnership with SCIENTIA Puerto Rico, Inc. (SCIENTIA PR) to expand access to Nuance's Dragon® Medical One speech recognition solution for the island's physicians and nurses to improve clinical documentation quality and patient outcomes while reducing administrative workloads that contribute to clinician burnout. The collaboration brings Dragon Medical One's multi-lingual capabilities to English- and Spanish-speaking clinicians using the MEDITECH electronic health record (EHR) system.

As a result of the Nuance-SCIENTIA PR partnership, healthcare teams in Puerto Rico will have increased and affordable access to Dragon Medical One's advanced AI-powered speech recognition technology, which is used by more than 550,000 physicians worldwide to navigate the EHR and enter clinical notes up to five times faster than using a keyboard and mouse. Health systems using Dragon Medical One report freeing physicians to spend two additional hours with patients per shift while reducing documentation time by 50 percent.

As many as 54 percent of U.S. physicians and nurses report feelings of burnout that affect all aspects of their lives as well as patient care and cite clinical documentation and administrative burdens as a major factor. Physicians spend up to 2 hours entering clinical notes for every hour of direct patient care, while nurses spend up to 41 percent of their time in the EHR. The problem has been exacerbated in Puerto Rico where clinicians have faced increased patient healthcare needs following a series of natural disasters in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nuance and SCIENTIA PR are providing a solution to increase documentation quality and efficiency, reduce burnout and increase job satisfaction so clinicians can practice at the top of their license and deliver the patient care to which they have devoted their lives," said Carlos Rodriguez, President, and CEO at SCIENTIA PR. "We are providing Dragon Medical One for health systems using the MEDITECH EHR but remain EHR-agnostic for hospitals using other systems that want to explore its proven benefits. Partnering with Nuance was a straightforward decision to help physicians and nurses in Puerto Rico manage the increased challenges of multiple natural disasters on top of the ongoing strains of the pandemic."

SCIENTIA PR will provide implementation support and on-site or remote training for Nuance Dragon Medical One. The company will also help set up proof of concept deployments at any medical facility that expresses interest. By expanding and simplifying Dragon Medical One access to hospitals in Puerto Rico, Nuance and SCIENTIA PR set the stage for future deployments of Nuance solutions for other EHR systems used in Puerto Rico.

"Nuance's conversational AI technology empowers clinicians to fully engage patients during each visit with empathy, expertise, and personalized attention," said Mary Varghese Presti, SVP & GM of Dragon Medical One, Nuance Communications. "Together, with SCIENTIA PR, we are providing a solution that helps clinicians in Puerto Rico enhance patient experiences while also improving the clinical documentation that drives care outcomes and clinicians' own quality of life and job satisfaction."

To learn more about Nuance Dragon Medical One, visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/provider-solutions/speech-recognition/dragon-medical-one.html. Puerto Rican hospitals and healthcare organizations can obtain more information from SCIENTIA PR at http://wearescientia.com/public/.

About SCIENTIA PR

With years of clinical experience, SCIENTIA PR, Inc., provides expert services to hospitals for the adoption, implementation, and optimization of electronic medical record systems and related clinical solutions.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

