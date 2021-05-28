Nuance Announces Agreements to Issue 4.2 million Shares of its Common Stock in Exchange for $102.2 million of its 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN) (the "Company") today announced that it entered into additional privately negotiated agreements with certain investors to exchange an aggregate of 4.2 million shares of the Company's common stock and $1.1 million in cash for $102.2 million principal amount of its outstanding 1.00% senior convertible debentures due 2035 (the "Debentures") held by such investors (collectively, the "Exchanges").

The Exchanges are expected to close on or about June 1, 2021. Following the Exchanges and the Company's exchanges announced on May 26, 2021, an aggregate of $219.5 million principal amount of the Debentures will remain outstanding.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security, in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence.

