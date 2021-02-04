Nuance Earns Highest Rating in Opus Research's 2021 Enterprise Virtual Assistants Evaluation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as the highest-rated vendor in Opus Research's Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants1. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade intelligent assistant solution providers who bring natural language processing, machine learning, AI, and analytics to power customer and employee care and digital self-service.

In the report, Opus Research notes that leading solution providers, in combination with an ecosystem of resources, follow a "vision" for intelligent assistants. This vision anticipates and addresses customer challenges and opportunities with conversational AI, champions the approach that AI should augment, not replace, human efforts, and applies AI and Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) to amplify both security measures and personalized customer experiences.



Outperforming the other 12 vendors, Nuance earned the highest ranking in this year's report, which evaluated product completeness and flexibility, as well as strategic potential in today's digital, e-commerce environment, including:

Features and Technologies: Core technologies, tools, and resources to deliver "best-of-breed" Enterprise Intelligent Assistant capabilities

Integration and Ability to Scale: Connecting to internal workflows and processes as well as APIs from others for Natural Language Processing, translation, cognition and other popular elements of conversational AI

Track Record: Market credibility and reach, number of verticals served, deployment strategy, and enterprise-grade maturity

Future plans and vision : Evaluation of investment and partnering strategies inform and account for large-scale deployments as the market evolves

"Intelligent assistants have moved into a new phase of adoption as thousands of firms employ chatbots, voicebots, or virtual agents to improve customer experience and employee productivity," said Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. "Their challenge is to make intelligent assistants proficient, scalable and omni channel. Nuance scored highly with solutions that include a flexible, customizable platform that is open combined with professional services that allow enterprises to employ a mix of AI and live agents."

This recognition follows Nuance recently being named a Leader in both Opus Research's Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview Report and in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020.



"I'm proud of the team for earning this accolade for the fourth year in a row," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nuance. "This ranking demonstrates our future-looking approach and investment in areas that improve customer experiences, boost bottom lines, and apply AI to accelerate digital transformation goals of today's enterprises."



Nuance enterprise solutions power over 31 billion intelligent customer interactions annually across all channels to increase revenue and customer satisfaction while reducing costs. An artificial intelligence pioneer serving Fortune 2500 companies worldwide, Nuance combines deep vertical expertise with a flexible deployment and partnership approach. Our superior cloud-native, AI-powered customer engagement technology delivers industry-best digital, voice, and biometric security innovations.



To download the full report, please go here.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Contact Information

Dayna McCoubrey

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5000

Email: [email protected]

1Opus Research, "Decision Makers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants," D. Miller, D. Top, February 2021

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuance.com

