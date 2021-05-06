Nuance Expands Access to Enterprise-Grade Biometrics with Five9 Contact Center as a Service Integration

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced Nuance® Gatekeeper, the company's fully scalable biometric security solution designed for the cloud, is now available on the Five9 App Marketplace, seamlessly integrating with Five9's Intelligent Cloud Contact Center offering.

According to Forrester, CCaaS is the next evolution in contact centers due to customers' need for flexibility, agility, scale, and speed1. Nuance's unique set of open, modular and cloud native services spanning conversational AI, Agent AI, and Security AI integrate seamlessly into CCaaS platforms, empowering organizations to accelerate digital transformation and self-service engagement strategies. This includes deploying virtual assistants to increase customer self-service, significantly reducing agent handle time through Agent AI, and leveraging biometrics to automatically identify customers and detect fraud.

Nuance's robust partner network includes solution integration and availability across several marketplaces. The Five9 App Marketplace accreditation for Nuance Gatekeeper brings advanced security and biometrics technology to the existing partnership between Nuance and Five9, which already allows customers that deploy the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to access Nuance's broad portfolio of Intelligent Engagement solutions, including virtual assistants and messaging.

"There is continued growth in organizations deploying CCaaS platforms to manage their contact centers and we see these integrations as critical to ensuring those implementations can offer the same enterprise-grade security and end-to-end customer experience that more traditional models offer," said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise, Nuance. "With Nuance Gatekeeper now available on the Five9 App Marketplace, more organizations can protect sensitive customer information, prevent fraud, and mitigate financial losses through advanced biometrics technology."

"Our customers both in the mid- and large-enterprise markets want to have the ability to easily integrate the best possible technology into their cloud contact centers," said Walt Rossi, Vice President, Business Development, Five9. "Nuance Gatekeeper meets the growing need we see from customers and prospects for flexible and secure authentication technology that can halt fraud in the contact center through advanced AI. We value the continued partnership as Nuance's integrated solutions help improve customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and ROI for organizations deploying the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center."

To meet market demand for flexible deployment options and more access to enterprise-grade tools, Nuance expanded its open, cloud-agnostic framework, adding new Intelligent Engagement Services and back-end integrations in September 2019. Nuance Gatekeeper is one of these service offerings and enables organizations to implement biometrics-based fraud prevention and authentication in both cloud and legacy contact center environments.

Over 600 million consumers make more than 8 billion successful authentications yearly, and Nuance biometrics has already prevented over $2 billion worth of customers' money from getting into the wrong hands.

