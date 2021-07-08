Nuance Issues 2021 ESG Report and Meaningfully Advances Strategic Initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has released its 2021 ESG Report detailing progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainability strategy and programs that underscore the company's ongoing commitment to creating value and making a positive and lasting impact for its employees, customers, shareholders, and communities. This is the second year the company has issued an ESG report.

"Our 2021 ESG report reflects who we are as a company and underscores our unwavering commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, ethical, and equitable culture for our employees; investing in and caring for our communities; keeping our products and customers' data secure; increasing our engagement with our shareholders; further reducing our carbon footprint; and continuing to support our customers," said Mark Benjamin, Nuance's Chief Executive Officer. "This year, we continued to make decisions and take action in direct support of those priorities. We are proud of what we have accomplished and remain committed to advancing these critical areas in the future."

"Nuance is extremely purpose-driven and values-oriented, and that is reflected in everything the company does: from how it identifies and executes its priorities, to how it meaningfully supports its employees and contributes to global communities and economies," said Lloyd Carney, Chairman of Nuance's Board of Directors. "This fierce focus drives Nuance's incredible outcomes and experiences for employees, communities, customers, partners, and shareholders, alike."

Nuance's 2021 ESG Report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, a state-of-the-art format for communicating ESG-related activity and impact in a structured manner. This year, the company also included its performance against the World Economic Forum ESG metrics. Highlights of the report include:

Corporate governance and business ethics : Nuance continues to evolve its best-in-class corporate governance and ethics practices. This includes robust shareholder outreach, a 94 percent approval vote on Say-on-Pay (the highest in the company's history), and most recently a 99 percent approval of the Nuance-Microsoft acquisition agreement. The company also standardized a process for analyzing new global laws and regulations to ensure a deep understanding of potential implications and compliance needs as it continues to grow and expand into new markets and geographies. Additionally, the Board's Nominating & Governance Committee updated its charter to include oversight of two new areas: ESG strategy and reporting, and Human Capital Management, which comprises talent management, culture, and inclusion and diversity programs.

: Nuance continues to evolve its best-in-class corporate governance and ethics practices. This includes robust shareholder outreach, a 94 percent approval vote on Say-on-Pay (the highest in the company's history), and most recently a 99 percent approval of the Nuance-Microsoft acquisition agreement. The company also standardized a process for analyzing new global laws and regulations to ensure a deep understanding of potential implications and compliance needs as it continues to grow and expand into new markets and geographies. Additionally, the Board's Nominating & Governance Committee updated its charter to include oversight of two new areas: ESG strategy and reporting, and Human Capital Management, which comprises talent management, culture, and inclusion and diversity programs. Data privacy, compliance, and security : Nuance holds itself to the highest data privacy, compliance, and security standards to maintain the trust of its customers. The company made notable investments in fortifying its security posture as cybercrime, malware, and fraud attacks continued to rise due to the pandemic. In 2020, the company also formed a Risk Management Committee whose work is reviewed by the Board and is responsible for assessing risk, assigning task forces, and developing and implementing mitigation plans. Importantly, Nuance continues to stay abreast of and compliant with the latest data privacy regulations in Europe , as outlined in its Trust Center, and received HITRUST certification attesting its Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), PowerShare, Clinical Documentation Excellence (CDE) One, Dragon Medical Advisor, and Surgical Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation solutions meet multiple security, privacy, and compliance standards. The company also received Payment Card Industry (PCI) certification for many of its Enterprise solutions, ensuring data protection standards are met.

: Nuance holds itself to the highest data privacy, compliance, and security standards to maintain the trust of its customers. The company made notable investments in fortifying its security posture as cybercrime, malware, and fraud attacks continued to rise due to the pandemic. In 2020, the company also formed a Risk Management Committee whose work is reviewed by the Board and is responsible for assessing risk, assigning task forces, and developing and implementing mitigation plans. Importantly, Nuance continues to stay abreast of and compliant with the latest data privacy regulations in , as outlined in its Trust Center, and received HITRUST certification attesting its Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), PowerShare, Clinical Documentation Excellence (CDE) One, Dragon Medical Advisor, and Surgical Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation solutions meet multiple security, privacy, and compliance standards. The company also received Payment Card Industry (PCI) certification for many of its Enterprise solutions, ensuring data protection standards are met. COVID-19 response and customer relief : Nuance continues to support its employees, communities, and customers throughout the pandemic, enhancing benefits offerings, providing 24/7 access to mental health resources, setting up company-sponsored vaccination clinics, as well as assisting with community pandemic relief efforts – including setting up field hospitals and vaccination clinics, distributing health equipment, and helping to provide access to virtual care and special assistance for vulnerable populations. The company also partnered with customers to create cutting-edge technology that prioritizes and expedites COVID-19 vaccine shipments, assists with vaccination scheduling and follow-ups, enables telehealth, and powers touchless grocery delivery services to help ease the burden of the pandemic for communities worldwide.

: Nuance continues to support its employees, communities, and customers throughout the pandemic, enhancing benefits offerings, providing 24/7 access to mental health resources, setting up company-sponsored vaccination clinics, as well as assisting with community pandemic relief efforts – including setting up field hospitals and vaccination clinics, distributing health equipment, and helping to provide access to virtual care and special assistance for vulnerable populations. The company also partnered with customers to create cutting-edge technology that prioritizes and expedites COVID-19 vaccine shipments, assists with vaccination scheduling and follow-ups, enables telehealth, and powers touchless grocery delivery services to help ease the burden of the pandemic for communities worldwide. Deep commitment to people : Nuance is fiercely committed to the success of its employees and creating a supportive environment where everyone is united by a shared Purpose, empowered to do their best work, and able to be their authentic selves so they can thrive. The company continues to invest in important professional development initiatives, including mentorship programs, manager academy and executive leadership training, online professional educational resources, and regular learning sessions that cover a variety of topics designed to support employees throughout their careers. The company has a 91 percent employee retention rate and, over the course of the last year, was named a Great Place to Work more than ten times by various institutions. And, despite the challenges from the pandemic, Nuance received the highest employee engagement score in company history.

: Nuance is fiercely committed to the success of its employees and creating a supportive environment where everyone is united by a shared Purpose, empowered to do their best work, and able to be their authentic selves so they can thrive. The company continues to invest in important professional development initiatives, including mentorship programs, manager academy and executive leadership training, online professional educational resources, and regular learning sessions that cover a variety of topics designed to support employees throughout their careers. The company has a 91 percent employee retention rate and, over the course of the last year, was named a Great Place to Work more than ten times by various institutions. And, despite the challenges from the pandemic, Nuance received the highest employee engagement score in company history. Carbon footprint reduction of data centers and office buildings: Nuance continues to take substantial steps to lower its greenhouse gas emissions footprint and mitigate exposure to climate-related risks by transitioning to the public cloud and upgrading the information technology infrastructure in the data centers it maintains.

To learn more about Nuance's sustainability strategy, policies, and programs, as well as the company's ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards for its employees, customers, shareholders, and communities, visit the Nuance 2021 ESG Report.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

