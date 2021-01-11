Nuance Named #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been ranked #1 on the top 100 Best Places to Work by Built In Boston. Each year, Built In Boston evaluates tech companies on how they measure against industry data related to employees' requirements and expectations of their employers. In addition to being named #1 on the "2021 Best Places to Work" list, Nuance also received the #1 ranking for "Best Perks and Benefits" and was named one of the "Best Paying Companies" in Boston.

Built In Boston rates companies algorithmically based on compensation, benefits, company culture, and programs, as well as the commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and their remote working culture. These different facets are important elements of creating a positive, supportive, and desirable work environment for employees, and are critical for recruiting and retaining top talent.

"Our employees are the reason that Nuance is an incredible place to work, and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can be their authentic selves and collaborate to create amazing outcomes for our customers," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer at Nuance. "Our strength is in how we live our Nuance values every day, which not only enhances our culture but our technology, as well. We are proud to be recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work in Boston!"

Technology professionals trust and rely on Built In's research to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values, as evidenced by the more than one million candidates who have viewed the award lists. "These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape."

Nuance's award from Built In Boston is just one in a series of Employer of Choice accolades that the company has received, including most recently being named a Top Employer by the Boston Globe, a Top 50 Company to Sell For in 2020 by Selling Power, and a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work Institute.

