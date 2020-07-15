Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Aug. 5, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the market close.

In addition to a press release, Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks. The prepared remarks are offered as additional detail and will not be read on the call. The materials will be available at https://investors.nuance.com/.

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast here, or by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (US and Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) and referencing code 3763097.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Contact Information

For Investors

Michael Maguire

Director of Investor Relations

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-4855

Email: [email protected]

