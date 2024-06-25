Nubank Partners with Lightspark for Lightning and UMA

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled that Nu Holdings (Nubank) has partnered with Lightspark to bring the Bitcoin Lightning Network to its platform and customers. We're working with the Nu team on exploring synergies, starting the integration, mapping, and building potential products, and we'll have more to share in the future. By partnering with Nu, we're delighted to help bring one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms to Lightning and UMA.

Lightspark offers the best enterprise-grade entry point to the Lightning Network. Our software and services enable the most demanding institutions to tap into the Lightning Network reliably, enabling near real-time, low-cost Bitcoin and fiat transactions. Lightspark SDKs, APIs, and developer tools allow a seamless and simplified experience and provide AI tools that optimize liquidity requirements and routing in real time to reach the highest transaction success rates. UMAs are like email addresses but for money.

Product, engineering, and operations teams at Nu will be able to focus on creating the very best end-to-end experiences for their customers without the distraction that comes from the complexities of managing and optimizing a large-scale Lightning implementation. This means a cheaper, faster, and more secure experience for Nu customers.

"The partnership with Lightspark, which has developed an excellent technical solution for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is another step in Nubank's mission to provide the best solutions for our clients and reinforce our long-term relationship with all of them. The future integration of Lightning underscores Nu's ongoing mission to offer more efficient services with greater speed and lower costs through blockchain technology." Thomaz Fortes, Executive Director, Nubank Cripto.

"We're excited to play a role in bringing Lightning to Nu's 100 million customers and adding solutions to make their financial lives simpler and more efficient. At Lightspark, we're delighted to enable Nubank to keep evolving its crypto solutions. It's also been fantastic to work with the talented team at Nu." David Marcus, CEO and co-founder, Lightspark.

This is another significant milestone for the Lightning Network. Lighting up all Nu touchpoints with Lightning will dramatically impact overall network usage at a time when it's most needed. The integration with Lightspark will allow Nubank to keep evolving the crypto experience for its customers.

About Nu

Nu is the world's largest digital banking platform outside of Asia, serving over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company has been leading an industry transformation by leveraging data and proprietary technology to develop innovative products and services. Guided by its mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu caters to customers' complete financial journey, promoting financial access and advancement with responsible lending and transparency. The company is powered by an efficient and scalable business model that combines low cost to serve with growing returns. Nu's impact has been recognized in multiple awards, including Time 100 Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes World's Best Banks. For more information, please visit https://international.nubank.com.br/about/

About Lightspark

The Internet lacks a protocol for money. Lightspark is building the tools and services to make it happen. Lightspark builds enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments for the Internet at scale using the Lightning Network. An always-on, low-cost, universal payment network that will completely transform how money is moved, enabling businesses and developers to transform existing solutions and build new financial systems, services, and processes accessible to everyone, transcending geographical restraints. Universal Money Addresses (www.uma.me) let anyone send and receive money (fiat and crypto) 24/7 using their favorite UMA-enabled wallet, exchange, or bank. UMA is global and open source. Lightspark is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, but serves the world.

Visit lightspark.com for more information.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightspark