nubia Unveils Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Flagship Smartphones: Shaping the Future of Innovation

Guided by the AI+ product strategy, nubia makes a significant leap forward in user experiences with its two AI-powered flagship smartphones, featuring comprehensive upgrades such as advanced AI capabilities and AI-powered imaging technologies.

Embracing the brand philosophy of 'Be yourself', nubia is dedicated to empowering the new generation with the freedom to fully express themselves by consistently prioritizing technological innovation and personalized design.

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a leading global smartphone manufacturer and tech pioneer, held a groundbreaking AI+ dual flagship launch event, introducing two AI-powered flagship smartphones, including the nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and the nubia Z60S Pro. These new devices feature comprehensive upgrades, exceptional AI capabilities, and advanced AI imaging technologies, marking a significant leap forward in user experiences. Users can expect strong performance, excellent imaging capabilities, and immersive audio experiences, making these two devices ideal for both professional and personal use.

nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version & nubia Z60S Pro

Zhang Lei, General Manager of Flagship Products, underscored the brand's enduring ethos: "'Be yourself' is nubia's unwavering essence. We are committed to enhancing technological innovation and individual design, enabling the younger generation to fully express their individuality and self-expression. Concurrently, we are upgrading our products with the 'AI+' product strategy, thus enhancing work and life efficiency, unleashing users' creativity and energy to let everyone enjoy the pleasure that technology brings".

nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version: The Apex of AI Flagship Innovation

Powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, the nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version delivers exceptional performance with significant upgrades. With an AI engine's total computing power of up to 73 TOPS and the ability to run large models with up to 10 billion parameters on the device, the large memory combination ensures fast data transmission and provides ample space for unleashing the full potential of AI. The upgraded performance engine and comprehensive AI enhancements create a system that guarantees swift, robust performance and seamless system operation. The 6000mAh silicon-carbon anode battery, complemented by upgraded AI 'Zero' power consumption 2.0 technology, provides extended battery life. Additionally, the device features IP68-level dust and waterproof certification, enabling reliable operation in various harsh environments. The nubia-exclusive Custom Sliding Shortcut design enhances comfort and usability, offering an intuitive and ergonomic operation experience.

Continuing to lead in the Under-Display Camera technology, the nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version features 6th Generation UDC technology, combining ultra-clear photography with pristine screen visuals. This new model introduces Front Camera Enhancement Algorithm 6.0, delivering the clearest under-display selfies to date. It also incorporates an independent display chip, highly transparent invisible circuitry, independent pixel drivers, and 2.8-micron fusion large pixels for exceptional light sensitivity. This integration allows the under-display area to combine outstanding photography capabilities with refined display quality. The lens module's Deco area on the back showcases three intergalactic portholes, offering a futuristic visual aesthetic. Available in Black and Silver color schemes, these designs embody the essence of speed and natural elegance.

Imaging has always been key to nubia's commitment. The new device is equipped with NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, featuring three high-definition optical cameras that work with AI and are supported by three OIS full optical stabilization units, resulting in exceptional AI-powered images. The third-generation 35mm custom optics, paired with a 1G+6P professional optical lens and Sony 9 Series flagship sensor, produce stunning 50-megapixel photos with stunning clarity. Advanced features such as AI Ultra Clear Picture Quality algorithms and AI Flash Capture enhance picture details and action capture, simplifying street photography. The newly tuned 18mm ultra-wide main camera utilizes a large aperture 7P custom module and an eight-line suspension stabilization engine, excelling in low-light conditions, daily vlogs, and 4K 120 fps HD video. Additionally, the 85mm Portrait Lens, combined with the AI Telephoto capabilities, enhances image details, while the AI Telephoto Moon reveals distant details with clarity.

nubia Z60S Pro: Breaking New Ground in AI Imaging for the New Generation

As technology rapidly advances, smartphones have evolved into essential tools for documenting life and self-expression. The nubia Z60S Pro introduces a new lifestyle for the next generation of users, blending powerful AI imaging capabilities with outstanding system performance.

The nubia Z60S Pro integrates NeoVision AI Photography System 2.0, blending third-generation 35mm custom optics with professional AI imaging for outstanding photography. With an Ultra-Class main camera and a 50-megapixel Sony 9 Series flagship sensor, it captures detailed, vibrant images with optical bokeh and minimal aberration. Its versatile five focal lengths in the camera mode for street photography—from Ultra-Wide, Wide-Angle to Humanist, Portrait, and Telephoto— cover classic scenes, making it essential for outdoor photography. The camera boasts advanced AI imaging functions such as AI Magic Eraser, AI Sky, and AI Blur, enabling creative versatility. The 65:24 ultra-wide cinema format offers a new perspective on composition, while personalized outdoor watermarks help document journeys with ease, marking each footprint. Enhanced by twelve starry sky algorithms and an exclusive Galaxy Night Scene Mode, night photography outdoors becomes an enjoyable experience.

Renowned for its imaging capabilities, the nubia Z60S Pro stands out not just for its excellent photography but also for its high-quality screen display. Featuring a 1.5K super retina-grade resolution AMOLED screen, it supports high-frequency dimming and AI intelligent adjustment, providing users with a refined and personalized viewing experience. It has also been awarded Eye Protection Certification, ensuring a comfortable and healthy visual experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor, coupled with LPDDR5X and UFS4.0 memory, the nubia Z60S Pro excels in performance. It features a 5100mAh large battery and AI 'Zero' Power Consumption 2.0, ensuring extended battery life. The exterior design incorporates a unique star ring element integrated into the lens module, creating a distinctive aesthetic. Additionally, it showcases nubia's exclusive 'Coronet' seal engraved with 'Be yourself' and is available in three natural colors: Black, Aqua, and White. The new Longxi Durable Glass on the front enhances screen durability, providing 100% (Data From nubia Lab) more resistance to drops and scratches than its predecessor, making it exceptionally reliable for every journey.

Pricing and Availability

nubia is pleased to announce the pricing and availability details for the highly anticipated nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and nubia Z60S Pro in global markets. These state-of-the-art devices will be available at the following MSRPs:

nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version

For the 8+256GB variant: $649 in the US, £649 in the UK, and €729 in the EU.

in the US, £649 in the UK, and €729 in the EU. For the 12+256GB variant: $699 in the US, £729 in the UK, and €779 in the EU.

in the US, £729 in the UK, and €779 in the EU. For the 16+512GB variant: $779 in the US, £829 in the UK, and €879 in the EU.

in the US, £829 in the UK, and €879 in the EU. For the 16+1TB variant: $879 in the US, £929 in the UK, and €979 in the EU.

nubia Z60S Pro

For the 12+256GB variant: $569 in the US, £569 in the UK, and €669 in the EU.

in the US, £569 in the UK, and €669 in the EU. For the 16+512GB variant: $669 in the US, £669 in the UK, and €769 in the EU.

in the US, £669 in the UK, and €769 in the EU. For the 16+1TB variant: $769 in the US, £769 in the UK, and €869 in the EU.

Pre-orders for the nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version and nubia Z60S Pro are now open on the nubia Official Website, offering customers exclusive special offers. Key dates for availability are as follows:

Official Global Launch and Pre-Order: July 23, 2024 ( 3:30 p.m. HKT, 3:30 a.m. EST , 9:30 p.m. CET )

( HKT, , ) Official Global Open Sale: August 12, 2024 ( 8:00 p.m. HKT, 8:00 a.m. EST , 2:00 p.m. CET )

Official Online Stores:

About nubia

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be yourself," nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions.

