nubia Z80 Ultra Now Available for Global Pre-Order: Unleash Elite Gaming and Professional Photography with Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a global leader in smartphone innovation, officially launches globally the highly anticipated nubia Z80 Ultra.

All-Round Flagship Smartphone: Performance, Gaming, and Photography

The nubia Z80 Ultra delivers uncompromising performance for both immersive entertainment and sustained productivity. The flagship device is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and enhanced REDMAGIC-inspired CUBE Gaming Engine. Boasting a camera system that excels across the full focal range, this device is a true street photography powerhouse, with a versatile dual focal-length camera system of 35mm and 18mm paired with a professional-grade AI imaging model.

This device is equipped with a 7200 mAh long-lasting battery, including 80W wired and 80W wireless charging kit, available in black, white, and blue. Featuring a personalized touch thanks to its physical button shutter, it provides enhanced control when taking photos. The nubia Z80 Ultra is tailored to enhance everyday experiences, whether in photography, entertainment, or performance.

Dynamic Mobile Photography with Dual Focal Lengths

The nubia Z80 Ultra smartphone improves mobile photography with its advanced under-display camera and full-screen design. The screen has a high touch response rate of 3000Hz, making navigation easy and quick. With a brightness of 2000 nits peak, users can see the screen clearly even in bright sunlight. Users won't miss any details outdoors. A Synaptics touch chip makes navigation more accurate and enjoyable.

This smartphone features a professional-grade photography sensor, the Light & Shadow Master 990, which captures high-quality images and details, even in low light. It also has custom 18mm optics for wide-angle shots, a clear macro lens for close-ups, and a zoom range from 18mm to 85mm for framing subjects easily. In addition, it offers 21 filters for creative photography, allowing users to personalize their images.

Elevating Mobile Gaming Performance with AI Super Frame Stabilization

The nubia Z80 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, enhances mobile gaming with upgraded UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. Users can enjoy demanding games seamlessly, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

Featuring the advanced CUBE Gaming Engine from the REDMAGIC series, the nubia Z80 Ultra maximizes power efficiency while delivering high-frame-rate gameplay. Gamers benefit from Super Resolution and Super Frame Rate, experiencing stunning visuals at up to 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with the AI Super Frame Stabilization, this flagship delivers smooth graphics even in fast-paced scenarios, enhancing the all-around gaming experience.

Designed for endurance, the nubia Z80 Ultra includes advanced composite liquid metal and an oversized 3D Ice Steel VC cooling system. This technology boosts cooling area coverage by 35%, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and sustained performance during extended gaming sessions. With IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the device withstands various environments. The magnetic NFC smart case offers convenience for gamers on the go while allowing customization to reflect personal style.

Performance Aesthetics: Limited Edition of the Upgraded Retro Kit 2.0

The nubia Z80 Ultra showcases "performance aesthetics" through its distinctive natural curvature and innovative four-sided curved bonding process, which enhance user comfort and grip security. Its sturdy crystal fiber body, accented by a luminous red ring surrounding the main camera, adds a unique visual appeal. The inclusion of a customizable shortcut key further enhances usability, available in Black, White, and Blue (including the limited Starry Night Edition).

Accompanying the device is the upgraded Retro Kit 2.0, developed in collaboration with Fotorgear. This kit features tech nano-leather, titanium-toned aluminum alloy, and premium full-grain leather, offering users an exceptional grip and refined texture. Its custom smart controls, tactile mechanical buttons, and programmable dials streamline the photography workflow from setup to storage, allowing users to transform their photography experience into a cherished ritual.

The nubia Z80 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts seeking professional-grade results with ease. It serves as the premier choice for serious gamers, providing unmatched performance and reliability. Combined with the Retro Kit 2.0, this remarkable device not only pays tribute to classic design but also encapsulates modern innovation.

Pricing and Availability

nubia is pleased to announce the pricing and availability details for the highly anticipated nubia Z80 Ultra in global markets. The innovative device will be available at the following MSRP:

For the 12GB+256GB variant: $649 in international markets, £579 in the United Kingdom, and €649 in European Union countries.

For the 16GB+512GB variant: $799 in international markets, £709 in the United Kingdom, and €799 in European Union countries.

For the 16GB+512GB variant (Blue): $829 in international markets, £729 in the United Kingdom, and €829 in European Union countries.

For the 16GB+1TB variant: $899 in international markets, £799 in the United Kingdom, and €899 in European Countries.

The nubia Z80 Ultra is available for an early bird offer on the official nubia website based on their location: $30 off globally, £20 off in the United Kingdom, and €20 off in European Union countries available in the following dates:

Official Global Launch and Early Bird Offer: November 6, 2025 (20:00 HKT, 7:00 a.m. EST, 13:00 CET)

Official Online Stores:

SOURCE nubia