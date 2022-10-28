Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe to grow by USD 5.78 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Type - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear-decommissioning services market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 5.78 billion at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2022-2026

The nuclear-decommissioning services market in Europe is fragmented, with the presence of multiple international, regional, and country-specific vendors. International vendors have gained expertise in decommissioning services due to their involvement in projects located in different geographies.

In a few countries, the government has mandated that the decommissioning will be taken care of by government-operated vendors such as the Spanish National Organization of Radioactive Waste (ENRESA) and Electricite de France S.A. (EDF). Industrial collaboration is encouraged in the nuclear-decommissioning services market as multiple vendors corroborate with other vendors by sharing technologies, equipment, and expertise.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., EDF Energy Ltd., ENRESA, GD Energy Services Ltd., GE Hitachi Energy, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, James Fisher and Sons Plc, Nuvia Inc., Orano SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Studsvik AB, Veolia Environment SA, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe: Market Segmentation

By Application

Research reactors



Power reactors play a substantial role in the entire energy mix of the European nations, making them extremely important to those countries. Operators award contracts to companies providing decommissioning services once a power plant's life cycle is over. Power reactor decommissioning takes years and involves a significant investment, which is paid for by both the local government and the operators.



Power reactors

By Type

PWR



PWRs have two separate circulation systems, one for the turbine and the other for the reactor, also known as the primary and secondary coolant circuits. The primary coolant circuit is used to cool the reactor core using the circulation of coolants such as water. In the secondary coolant circuit, the pressure is comparatively low, due to which the water evaporates and is routed through the turbines toward the generator. The generator creates electricity using the kinetic energy of the steam. Afterward, the steam is condensed back by removing the excess heat using cool water through the tubes in the condenser. This water is then sent back to the steam generator for reuse purposes.



BWR



Others

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Request a Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global nuclear-decommissioning services in the Europe industry by value?

industry by value? What will be the size of the global nuclear-decommissioning services in the Europe industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global nuclear-decommissioning services in the Europe industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global nuclear-decommissioning services market in Europe ?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The nuclear-decommissioning services market in Europe research report presents critical information and factual data about nuclear-decommissioning services in the Europe industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the nuclear-decommissioning services market in Europe study.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Purchase Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe report, Click here to Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Boat Rentals Market by Propulsion and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities is notably driving the boat rentals market growth, although factors such as the high risk of maritime accidents may impede the market growth.

In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket is notably driving the in-plant logistics market growth for automobile OEM industry, although factors such as the increasing technology investment costs may impede the market growth.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.92 Regional analysis Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., EDF Energy Ltd., ENRESA, GD Energy Services Ltd., GE Hitachi Energy, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, James Fisher and Sons Plc, Nuvia Inc., Orano SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Studsvik AB, Veolia Environment SA, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 12: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Research reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Research reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Research reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Chart on Research reactors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Research reactors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Power reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on Power reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Power reactors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Power reactors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Power reactors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 38: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 PWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on PWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on PWR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PWR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 BWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on BWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on BWR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on BWR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on BWR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AECOM

Exhibit 60: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 61: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 62: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: AECOM - Segment focus

10.4 Ansaldo Energia Spa

Exhibit 64: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Overview



Exhibit 65: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key news



Exhibit 67: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Segment focus

10.5 Babcock International Group Plc

Exhibit 69: Babcock International Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Babcock International Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Babcock International Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Babcock International Group Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 73: Bechtel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Bechtel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 EDF Energy Ltd.

Exhibit 77: EDF Energy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: EDF Energy Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: EDF Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 ENRESA

Exhibit 80: ENRESA - Overview



Exhibit 81: ENRESA - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: ENRESA - Key offerings

10.9 GE Hitachi Energy

Exhibit 83: GE Hitachi Energy - Overview



Exhibit 84: GE Hitachi Energy - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: GE Hitachi Energy - Key offerings

10.10 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Exhibit 86: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Studsvik AB

Exhibit 90: Studsvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 91: Studsvik AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Studsvik AB - Key offerings

10.12 Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC

Exhibit 93: Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 95: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 96: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio