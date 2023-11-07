Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market size in Europe to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growing government inclination toward renewable energy to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear decommissioning services market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (research reactors and power reactors), and type (PWR, BWR, and others). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2024-2028

The growing government inclination toward renewable energy is a key factor driving market growth. Globally, governments are stepping up their efforts to deal with these concerns, given rising concerns over public safety and the inaccessibility of solutions for long-term disposal of radioactive waste. In addition, to support the use of renewables by consumers, governments are offering subsidies and schemes that feed-in tariffs (FITs). Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the nuclear decommissioning services market in Europe: AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Electricite de France SA, ENRESA, GD Energy Services Ltd., GE Hitachi Energy, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, Orano, Qualcomm Inc., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Studsvik AB, Veolia Environnement SA, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC
  • Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.23% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • Growing numbers of old nuclear reactors are a major trend in the market. 
  • Nuclear power plays a very important role in Europe's energy supply. However, most of these nuclear reactors are well beyond their prime and have an average age of over 30 years.
  • For example, components of the nuclear power stations may have been damaged with exposure to radiation, heat, or pressure and can become more fragile and vulnerable to cracking thereby posing a lower degree of security in operation.
  • Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

  • High costs associated with decommissioning are significant challenges restricting market growth.
  • The reactor type, size, and number of reactors are the key factors that influence decommissioning costs.
  • Moreover, post-EU compensation continues to be higher due to the divergence between decommissioning costs and funding for these countries.
  • Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the research reactors segment will be significant during the forecast period. During nuclear power reactors, the atoms of elements such as uranium235 or Plutonium239 are split to generate energy. To produce steam to generate electrical power, the energy created in this process is burned as heat. These power plants play a major role in Europe's overall energy mix because they provide an important number of capacity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report  

Related Reports:

The wind turbine decommissioning services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.86% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.72 billion. 

The Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 259.56 million.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.23

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market size to increase by USD 433.7 billion between 2022 to 2027, Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market size to increase by USD 433.7 billion between 2022 to 2027, Adform AS, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

The programmatic advertising spending market size is expected to grow by USD 433.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the ...
Real Estate Software Market size to USD 5.79 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by Growing middle-class population - Technavio

Real Estate Software Market size to USD 5.79 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by Growing middle-class population - Technavio

The Real Estate Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.