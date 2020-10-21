Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2030 - Focus on the Supply Chain Model of Medical Isotope Mo-99 (Tc-99m)

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030' report provides a detailed study on the current market landscape and future potential of the companies having the capabilities to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals. In addition, the study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of industry stakeholders.



Over the years, medical research teams across the world have gradually tapped into the vast potential of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines. In fact, the technology that is now used in this field is reported to have witnessed significant evolution, in terms of technological sophistication. As a result, the demand for such specialized chemicals has grown at an exponential rate.



However, the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals is inherently complex, and requires specialized facilities and operational expertise. Therefore, acquiring the necessary technical acumen and infrastructure to support such operations is not a feasible option for pharmaceutical companies, owing to a number of associated clauses and concerns (such as need for high capital investments, unique operating licenses and compliance to special regulatory requirements).



Scope Of the Report

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape with respect to the players (industry and non-industry) involved in manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals. It features information on the year of establishment, company size, purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, scale of production, applications of radiopharmaceuticals (in diagnosis, therapeutics and theranostics), type of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals (PET and SPECT), type of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (alpha emitters, beta emitters and others), target therapeutic area (cardiology, oncology, neurology, thyroid and others) and services offered.

An insightful four-dimensional comparison of the radiopharmaceutical manufacturers, based on supplier power (year of establishment), product portfolio (number of isotopes being manufactured for various applications targeting different therapeutic areas) of the manufacturer, scale at which they manufacture their respective products and company size.

Tabulated profiles of key industry players based in North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on the company size of the players), featuring a brief overview of the company, a list of products and manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

, and (shortlisted based on the company size of the players), featuring a brief overview of the company, a list of products and manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook. An analysis of recent partnerships and collaborations inked in this domain since 2017, based on several parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, type of radioisotope involved, therapeutic area mentioned in the agreement, application of the radioisotope mentioned in the agreement, and a schematic representation showcasing the players that have forged the maximum number of alliances. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.

A detailed discussion on the supply chain model of medical isotope Mo-99 (Tc-99m), highlighting the main steps of the supply chain, from irradiation of uranium targets in nuclear research reactors to the administration of Tc-99m to patients. Along with this, it describes the structure of the industry and product market at each step.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity associated with the radiopharmaceutical manufacturing market, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Nuclear Medicines and Radiopharmaceuticals

3.3. Historical Evolution of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.4. Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.4.1. Nuclear Imaging / Diagnosis

3.4.1.1. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

3.4.1.2. Positron Emission Tomography

3.4.2. Therapeutic Use

3.5. Production of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.5.1. Radionuclide Generator

3.5.2. Particle Accelerator (Cyclotron)

3.5.3. Nuclear Reactor

3.6. Regulatory Framework for Radiopharmaceuticals

3.6.1. Guidelines for the Production of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.6.2. Guidelines for Labelling and Packaging of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.6.3. Guidelines for Storage of Radiopharmaceuticals

3.7. Need for Outsourcing Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing

3.8. Selecting a CMO Partner for Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing

3.9. Current Scenario and Future Prospects Related to Radiopharmaceuticals



4. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production

4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters

4.2.5. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.6. Analysis by Scale of Production

4.2.7. Analysis by Application Area

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Radioisotope

4.2.8.1. Radioisotopes for Diagnostic Use

4.2.8.2. Radioisotopes for Therapeutic Use

4.2.9 Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.10 Analysis by Service(s) Offered



5. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Purpose of Production

5.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production

5.2.5. Analysis by Application Area

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Radioisotopes

5.2.6.1. Radioisotopes for Diagnostic Use

5.2.6.2. Radioisotopes for Therapeutic Use



6. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Cardinal Health

6.3. GE Healthcare

6.4. Jubilant Radiopharma

6.5. Lantheus Medical Imaging

6.6. Nordion

6.7. SOFIE



7. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Advanced Accelerator Applications

7.3. SCK - CEN

7.4. Curium Pharma

7.5. Eckert & Ziegler

7.6. PETNET Solutions



8. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

8.3. DuChemBio

8.4. Eczacibasi-Monrol

8.5. Nihon Medi-Physics

8.6. Sinotau Pharmaceuticals



9. NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.4. Four-Dimensional Bubble Analysis based on Supplier Power, Product Portfolio Strength and Manufacturing Capabilities



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers: Partnerships and Collaborations



11. PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY CHAIN OF MEDICAL ISOTOPE MOLYBDENUM-99 (TECHNETIUM-99M)

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Production and Use of Mo-99

11.2.1. Reactor-based Production

11.2.2. Accelerator-based Production

11.3. Supply Chain of Mo-99

11.4. Future Prospects



12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Overall Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030

12.3.1. Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area

12.3.2. Distribution by Application Area

12.3.3. Distribution by Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

12.3.4. Distribution by Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

12.3.5. Distribution by Purpose of Production

12.3.6. Distribution by Key Geographical Regions



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Takeaways



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Shertech Laboratories

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Interview Transcript: James Davis, Vice President Quality / R&D

14.3. University of Ioannina

14.3.1. Organization Snapshot

14.3.2. Interview Transcript: Andreas Fotopoulos, Professor of Nuclear Medicine

14.4. University Medical Center Groningen

14.4.1. Organization Snapshot

14.4.2. Interview Transcript: Jan Pruim, Professor of Medical Imaging / Nuclear Medicine Physician

14.5. Crump Institute for Molecular Imaging, Molecular & Medical Pharmacology

14.5.1. Organization Snapshot

14.5.2. Interview Transcript: Michael van Dam, Professor

14.6. ITM Isotopen Technologien Munchen

