Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to Reach $3.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.2% CAGR: AMR

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market by Product (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET)), by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1828

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases, rise in awareness regarding efficacy of nuclear medicine equipment for early diagnosis of different type of cancers, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. However, high cost and lack of availability of efficient data and evidence regarding nuclear medicine equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments to promote research and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in conventional nuclear imaging procedures in electric surgery for cardiovascular diseases and the diagnosis of different types of cancers. This led to reduced demand for various types of equipment such as SPECT.

Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the world postponed the non-elective surgeries during the pandemic to focus on treatment of huge number of patients infected with coronavirus. This consequently, reduced the demand for nuclear medicine equipment.

The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer across the world. However, the positron emission tomography (PET) segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in usage to enhance the accuracy of nuclear medicine imaging in the field of clinical oncology and diagnosis of brain tumor.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1828

The hospitals segment to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and the surge in demand for nuclear medicine equipment in hospitals. However, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in research and development activities toward nuclear medicines.

North America to continue its lead position by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.

Leading Market Players

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bozlu Holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Brain Tumor Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cyrogenic Oxygen Stations Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Disposable Endoscopes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Foley Catheter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Foot Orthotic Insoles Makret - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Online Therapy Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Dental CAD CAM Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Diagnostic Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

High Flow Needle Sets Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Lenalidomide Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research