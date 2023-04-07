Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Global Market to Reach $103.1 Billion by 2030: Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity

Apr 07, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment estimated at US$82.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
- Atomstroyexport
- Axpo Group
- Bruce Power L.P.
- China General Nuclear Power Group
- China National Nuclear Corporation
- Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited
- Doosan Babcock Limited
- E.ON SE
- EDF (Electricite de France) SA
- ENGIE Electrabel
- Exelon Corporation
- GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- NNEGC Energoatom
- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
- Ontario Power Generation
- Orano
- ROSATOM
- Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
- Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vattenfall AB
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
294
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$82.5 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$103.1 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
2.8 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions
- Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts
- Recent Market Activity
- Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"
- China's Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry
- US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market in the World
- Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor Technology
- State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized
- Asia
- Russia and East Europe
- Western and Central Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
- Japan's Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for the Global Nuclear Power Industry
- Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the Global Energy Mix Declines
- Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally
- Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of Sustainable Energy
- Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear Power Industry Woes
- Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst Short Term Issues and Challenges
- Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the Near Term
- Nuclear Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear Power
- Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers Clean Electricity and Energy Independence
- Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2C Scenario
- Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological Impact: The Debate Continues
- Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion
- Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants
- Capacity Gains through Uprating
- Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions
- Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear Power Generation
- Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend Traction to Market Growth
- Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important Growth Driver
- Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand
- Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and Production
- Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Monitoring
- Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity
- Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry
- Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy through Nuclear Fission
- Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and Mitigating Concerns Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power
- Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel
- Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium
- Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity
- R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types
- Other Notable Research Efforts
- Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles
- Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power
- Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
- High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants
- Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies, Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks
- Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide
- Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs
- Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs
- Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear Fuel Disposal
- Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants
- Dearth of Skilled Manpower
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0qhk0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article