Nuclear Reactor Construction Market size is set to grow by USD 9.8 bn from 2023-2027, AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa and AREVA SA, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nuclear reactor construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.8 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 53%.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, AREVA SA, Bechtel Corp., China National Nuclear Corp., EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA JS AS, State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Toshiba Corp., Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC

Analyst Review

The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging infrastructure in the nuclear energy sector and the need for upgrades and potential replacements. With over 440 nuclear power reactors worldwide, having a combined capacity of 390 GWe and producing approximately 2545 TWh of electricity annually, the demand for new power reactors is on the rise. Evolving safety standards and the push for increased efficiency and reduced carbon emissions are driving investments in this sector. Major players in the market include KEPCO Engineering & Construction and SKODA JS a. As more countries prioritize low-carbon alternatives to meet rising energy demands, the nuclear power programmes of 30 countries are expected to continue investing in new construction projects. (Keywords: Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, aging infrastructure, upgrades, potential replacements, construction projects, evolving safety standards, efficiency, carbon emissions, nuclear power, investments, Electricity Production, Global Electricity Production, KEPCO Engineering & Construction, SKODA JS a, 440 nuclear power reactors, 390 GWe, 2545 TWh, world's electricity, new power reactors, Information Library, 30 countries, nuclear power programmes, low-carbon alternatives, rising energy demands)

Key Market Drivers

The nuclear reactor construction market is experiencing significant growth, driven by sustainability objectives and the need for reliable, baseload generation as energy demand increases due to rapid urbanization in 30 countries. Nuclear technology advances through digitalization, automation, and enhanced project management, utilizing digital tools for precise planning, monitoring, and resource allocation. KEPCO Engineering & Construction and SKODA JS a are key players, constructing new power reactors with a combined capacity of 390 GWe and contributing 2545 TWh to the world's electricity production. With a track record of reliable operation and a share in global electricity production, nuclear power programmes continue to be a dependable power source, especially in regions with existing infrastructures. Technological advancements in reactor technologies ensure efficient resource utilization and error reduction, making nuclear power a critical component in meeting rising energy requirements.

Challenges and Opportunities

The nuclear energy sector faces challenges due to aging infrastructure, requiring upgrades and potential replacements. Construction projects for nuclear power generation are subject to evolving safety standards, efficiency, and carbon emissions concerns. Investments in nuclear technology are influenced by rising energy demands, environmental concerns, and financial risk. Advanced reactor technologies, innovative designs, and next-generation technologies offer solutions to these challenges. Evolving energy demands and sustainability objectives necessitate digitalization, automation, and enhanced project management. Precise planning, monitoring, resource allocation, and utilization are crucial for nuclear projects' reliable operation. Despite high initial costs and licensing complexities, nuclear power remains a significant energy source. Safety measures and financial resources are essential considerations for investors in nuclear power generation.

The nuclear reactor construction market is experiencing significant growth due to rising energy requirements and the need for dependable power sources. With rapid urbanization and industrialization in 30 countries, the share of nuclear power in Global Electricity Production continues to expand, reaching 390 GWe (combined capacity) and 2545 TWh. Existing infrastructures are undergoing upgrades and potential replacements, with new power reactors being constructed by industry leaders like KEPCO Engineering & Construction and SKODA JS a. Technological advancements in reactor technologies ensure efficiency and safety, addressing evolving safety standards and carbon emissions concerns. Despite the high initial cost and licensing challenges, investments in nuclear power continue to rise due to its role as a baseload generation source and its potential as a low-carbon alternative in the face of increasing energy demands and environmental concerns. The nuclear energy sector's growth is further supported by government initiatives in various countries.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and sustainable energy sources. Projects in power generation, such as those in the United States and Europe, are utilizing advanced technologies like AP1000 and EPR reactors. These reactors offer improved safety features and increased efficiency. In addition, countries like China and India are investing heavily in nuclear power to meet their energy demands. The global nuclear reactor construction market is projected to reach USD150 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5%. Key players in the market include Areva, Westinghouse Electric Company, and Rosatom. The market's growth is also influenced by government initiatives and regulatory frameworks that support nuclear power development. However, challenges such as high capital costs and public perception issues persist. Overall, the nuclear reactor construction market presents a promising opportunity for growth in the energy sector.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio