Nuclear reactor construction market size set to increase by USD 9.8 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by AECOM and Ansaldo Energia Spa - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear reactor construction market size is forecast to increase by USD 9.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.56%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the nuclear reactor construction market was valued at USD 48.60 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing focus on clean energy technologies, increasing dependency on nuclear power, and government incentives supporting nuclear power generation. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, AREVA SA, Bechtel Corp., China National Nuclear Corp., EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA JS AS, State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Toshiba Corp., and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the nuclear reactor construction market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment type (PWR and others), service (equipment and installation), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

PWR

The pressurized water reactor (PWR) segment was valued at USD 41.90 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. According to the world nuclear association, many countries are planning to start nuclear power programs and are building new power reactors. PWRs, due to their design, are the most desired reactors for the production of nuclear power. Apart from this, there are ongoing projects such as Kaiga 5 and 6 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors that are expected to drive the PWR segment growth, which, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The heavy construction equipment market is projected to grow by USD 46.09 billion with a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the heavy construction equipment market segmentation by type (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The dry construction market share is expected to increase by USD 22.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers dry construction market segmentation by end-user (residential building and commercial building) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this nuclear reactor construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nuclear reactor construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the nuclear reactor construction market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nuclear reactor construction industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nuclear reactor construction market vendors

Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, AREVA SA, Bechtel Corp., China National Nuclear Corp., EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., General Electric Co., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA JS AS, State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Toshiba Corp., and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nuclear reactor construction market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global nuclear reactor construction market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Services Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 PWR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PWR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PWR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PWR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PWR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 108: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 109: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 110: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 111: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 Ansaldo Energia Spa

Exhibit 113: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key news



Exhibit 116: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key offerings

12.5 AREVA SA

Exhibit 117: AREVA SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 118: AREVA SA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 119: AREVA SA - Key offerings

12.6 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 120: Bechtel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bechtel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 China National Nuclear Corp.

Exhibit 124: China National Nuclear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China National Nuclear Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: China National Nuclear Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 127: EDF Energy Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 128: EDF Energy Holdings Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: EDF Energy Holdings Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp.

Exhibit 130: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Korea Electric Power Corp.

Exhibit 141: Korea Electric Power Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Korea Electric Power Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Korea Electric Power Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 NTPC Ltd.

Exhibit 154: NTPC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: NTPC Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: NTPC Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom

Exhibit 157: State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom - Overview



Exhibit 158: State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: State Atomic Energy Corp. Rosatom - Key offerings

12.17 THE BOUYGUES GROUP

Exhibit 160: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 161: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio