Nuclearn and GSE Solutions Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Bring AI to Nuclear Plant Simulation and Training

This industry-first collaboration integrates Nuclearn's AI capabilities with GSE's high-fidelity nuclear plant simulators, providing enhanced AI features informed by simulator data

PHOENIX and COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuclearn, a leading AI solutions company built for the nuclear industry, and GSE Solutions, a provider of high-fidelity nuclear plant simulation software and operator training simulators used at commercial nuclear power plants worldwide, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate Nuclearn's AI capabilities with GSE's simulator technology.

GSE Solutions and Nuclearn combine forces to bring AI to nuclear plant simulation and training.

The collaboration spans two parallel efforts. GSE will integrate Nuclearn's AI capabilities directly into its simulator products, giving training instructors tools to author scenarios in natural language, generate automated post-scenario performance summaries, build adaptive quizzes and assessments tailored to trainee performance, and produce plant-specific physics explanations during training sessions.

Separately, Nuclearn will build new capabilities into its own platform that draw on simulator access and data, including AI-assisted operator decision support, high-throughput scenario exploration for risk and design analysis, an engineering-modification sandbox to assess proposed plant changes before they're made, pattern-recognition tools to flag early signs of equipment or procedural drift, and simulator-augmented AI to support technical evaluation of new reactor designs, including small modular reactors.

"Simulators are where nuclear operators build the judgment they rely on every day, which makes them one of the richest sources of grounded, plant-specific data an AI system can learn from," said Jerrold Vincent, Co-Founder and CFO of Nuclearn. "This collaboration lets us bring AI directly into GSE's training environment, and it allows us to build new capabilities into our own platform that are informed by real simulator behavior. Both sides make our AI more useful to the people actually running these plants."

"We are incredibly proud of GSE's simulation heritage, and equally excited to help move the industry forward with another first, bringing AI directly into the simulation technology nuclear operators rely on for training," said Ravi Khanna, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "As a longstanding leader in nuclear simulation, GSE has helped power plants around the world train operators using realistic, plant-specific scenarios. Working with Nuclearn represents an important next step, combining that proven foundation with the power of AI to elevate training, enhance instructor and trainee capabilities, and help advance nuclear to the next level. Most importantly, as we innovate, safety remains priority number one. Our focus is on harnessing AI while ensuring training remains validated, repeatable, traceable, and aligned with approved plant procedures."

Nuclearn and GSE will govern the collaboration through a joint steering committee that includes technical and executive leads from both companies.

Nuclearn will be showcasing this new AI-enabled technology at Booth 404 at NECX, where attendees can learn more and see the technology in action.

About GSE Solutions

GSE Solutions, legally operating as GSE Performance Solutions, LLC, is a global leader in high-fidelity simulation and training solutions for the nuclear power industry. For more than 55 years, GSE has helped nuclear utilities improve safety, reliability, and operational excellence through industry-leading simulation software, full-scope and specialty training simulators, digital control room solutions, and engineering model development. Building on a simulation heritage that traces back to the earliest commercial nuclear power plant simulators, GSE continues to provide advanced simulation technologies that support operator training, plant modernization, engineering analysis, licensing, and the next generation of advanced reactors. Backed by decades of operational experience and proven technical expertise, GSE delivers the knowledge, technology, and execution to help customers reduce risk, improve performance, and operate with confidence. Visit www.gses.com to learn more.

About Nuclearn

Nuclearn is an AI solutions company built by nuclear professionals, for nuclear professionals. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans Brad Fox and Jerrold Vincent, the company develops secure, on-premise, Part 810 compliant AI platforms designed specifically for the nuclear sector.

Utilities face documentation-heavy processes, complex compliance requirements, and rising workforce challenges. Nuclearn's flagship solutions, including AtomAssist, CAP AI, Engineering AI, and Observation AI, address these needs by reducing repetitive tasks, improving accuracy, and strengthening regulatory confidence. Each solution is trained on nuclear-specific data, purpose-built to integrate with existing systems such as Maximo and SAP, and equipped with features for traceability, auditability, and safety-conscious decision support.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Nuclearn supports utilities across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., with deployments live at dozens of reactors. Learn more at www.nuclearn.ai.

Media Contacts

Nuclearn

Brian Critchfield

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Karen DeMarco

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GSE Solutions

Sunny DeMattio

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SOURCE Nuclearn.ai