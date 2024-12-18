Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market worth $512.5 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market by Agent Type (Nucleators, Clarifiers), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (PP, PE, PET), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products, Automotive, Electronics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029", The nucleating & clarifying agents market size was USD 378.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 512.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2%, between 2024 and 2029. Nucleating & clarifying agents are currently in high demand due to the growing requirements for lightweight and durable materials in consumer products and packaging. These are crucial for upgrading the mechanical strength and optical properties of plastics with the growing need to make industries sustainable and efficient. In packaging, these agents' clarity and stiffness make them essential for producing high-quality bottles, films, and containers that are both aesthetically pleasing and durable in terms of functionality. Similarly, consumer products that meet the consumer expectations for performance and appearance, such as cookware and storage containers, benefit from increased transparency and durability offered by these agents.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market".

380 – Tables

60 – Figures

260 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194731108

The clarifiers segment is the fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global nucleating & clarifying agents market during the forecast period.

The clarifiers segment is the fastest growing segment in the nucleating & clarifying agents market during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the demand for clarifiers in the market is the expanding use of these agents in pharmaceutical and medical packaging. They improve the transparent polymers, which are crucial in making blister packs, vials, medical devices, and other pharmaceutical packaging and they must adhere to strict clarity requirements since transparent packaging makes it simple to visually evaluate the product and ensures the integrity and security of its contents.

Granules segment is estimated to be the second-largest form of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The granules segment is estimated to be the second-largest form in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Reduced dust generation is one of the main advantages of granular forms. This factor provides a safer and cleaner environment for production, especially during large-scale operations in which dust can cause respiratory risk to humans and contaminate the equipment and goods. Granules make the workplace safer and more productive.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194731108

The PE segment is the fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global nucleating & clarifying agents market during the forecast period.

The PE segment is the fastest growing segment in the nucleating & clarifying agents market during the forecast period. Nucleating agents accelerate the crystallization of polypropylene (PE) during the manufacturing process, which reduces the cooling period in molding and extrusion processes. As a result, this leads to shorter production cycles, higher output, and better manufacturing efficiency. This is highly preferred in high-volume production industries such as consumer electronics and packaging.

Consumer products is estimated to be the second-largest application of nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The consumer products segment is estimated to be the second-largest application in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing importance placed on aesthetic attractiveness is one of the main factors fueling the consumer products application. Customers are increasingly drawn to goods with visually appealing textures or clear, appealing packaging, including transparent films or clear containers. In polymers, nucleating and clarifying agents help create smooth, haze-free surfaces that improve the optical clarity of products like food containers, household goods, and cosmetics.

Request Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=194731108

South America is projected to register the second highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the nucleating & clarifying agents market.

South America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the nucleating & clarifying agents market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. With growing urbanization across South American nations, infrastructure development is booming in the construction industry. The demand for nucleating and clarifying agents has been driven by the need for light or transparent long-lasting building material. Production of such a light or transparent building material like windowpanes, façades, and insulation panels depends on polymers reinforced with those agents and this significantly propels the market's expansion in the region.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Milliken & Company (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plastiblends India Limited (India), Avient Corporation (US), GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Companies and Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plastic Additives Market - Global Forecast To 2028

Flame Retardants Market - Global Forecast To 2028

Electro Oxidation Market - Global Forecast To 2029

PFAS Waste Management Market - Global Forecast To 2029

Sustainable Feedstock Market - Global Forecast To 2029

Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Forecast To 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets