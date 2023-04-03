Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Global Market to 2030: Increase in High-value Funding on Biotechnology and Life Sciences Research & Development Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Type, By Product, By Method, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to experience a revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 5.83 Billion in 2021.

Companies Mentioned

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies

Omega Bio -tek Inc.

-tek Inc. Takara Bio Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

BioVision Inc.

The market growth is driven by several factors, including the rise in chronic diseases, increased funding for biotechnology and life sciences research, technological advancements in automation, and the demand for precision medicine. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors' increasing demand for pure nucleic acids and the use of nucleic acid-based tests in diagnostics are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth .



Nucleic acid sample preparation requires various methods to transform a sample that cannot be directly examined into one that fulfills the requirements of the analytical technique to be employed, such as RT or PCR. Purification and quality evaluation of nucleic acid samples are critical processes in experimental workflows, as the quality of nucleic acids might affect the efficiency of subsequent operations.

Automated systems for medium-to-large laboratories are on the rise, leading to an increased demand for nucleic acid isolation and purification as an alternative to time-consuming manual procedures.

The automation technology allows for a high sample throughput, yield, purity, repeatability, scalability, and speed, precision, and reliability of assay while minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. Automating the nucleic acid extraction process results in decreased labor costs, increased worker safety, and improved reproducibility and quality of results .



Advancements in precision medicine, including the use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsies in early cancer diagnosis, are expected to drive market revenue growth in the future. DNA isolation is also used in various applications such as food development and identification, and clinicians use DNA isolation to diagnose patients with genetic alterations and determine who is at high risk for cancer.

Moreover, as laboratories intend to increase productivity in research, diagnostics, and application testing, the demand for simple, low- to moderate-throughput purifying automation is rising .



However, the high cost of automated equipment and various problems associated with the use of bioinformatics in such treatments are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rapid technological advancements in automation



One of the key drivers of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is the rapid advancement in automation technology, which has enabled the development of automated nucleic acid extraction systems for high-throughput sample processing. Furthermore, the growth of biopharmaceuticals has led to the development of nucleic acid-based products such as DNA vaccines, small interfering RNA, and antisense oligonucleotides.

For instance, on October 6, 2022, AdvanSentinel Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Masaaki Kitajima from Hokkaido University collaborated to develop a highly sensitive detection technology for SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater, which can be compatible with automation.



Restraint:

High cost of automated equipment



However, the high cost of automated equipment and the use of cost-intensive reagents during purification and isolation procedures of nucleic acid may restrain the growth of the market to some extent.

The installation and maintenance of expensive instruments and the use of costly reagents, including disposables, can be a significant additional expense for automated systems, which limits their utilization. Moreover, the lack of information about automated nucleic acid separation and purification techniques in various emerging countries, as well as the shortage of experimental facilities, further restricts the market growth.

