Nucleus Research Names Deltek an Expert in the 2024 Enterprise and SMB ERP Value Technology Matrixes

Deltek was recognized for delivering value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been named an Expert in the 2024 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for its Enterprise and SMB-focused ERP technology. Deltek distinguished itself from competitors by delivering value to customers with complex use-cases through deep functionality and capabilities across its industry-specific solutions, designed to maximize organizational performance across each stage of the project lifecycle.

Deltek has been named an Expert in the 2024 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for its Enterprise and SMB-focused ERP technology

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix is a concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. Vendors are measured on both usability and functionality; factors Nucleus has found are the key drivers of value. Vendors are placed into one of four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators or Core Providers.

"In this year's report, Nucleus found that large and small companies alike are continuing to leverage ERP software, like Deltek, to enable agility and predictive insights," said report author Sam Hamway, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Businesses are looking to streamline costs and improve existing processes by taking advantage of emerging technology like artificial intelligence while remaining compliant with evolving security regulations – particularly among government contractors."

"Deltek is recognized as an Expert in this year's Enterprise and SMB ERP Technology Value Matrixes, because they cater to businesses of all sizes in industries including accounting, architecture, engineering, construction, consulting and government contracting," Hamway continued. "Their robust portfolio of project-based ERP solutions, including Costpoint, Vantagepoint, Ajera, Maconomy, and others, provide businesses with a wide range of capabilities that they can rely on."

"We are proud that Nucleus Research has once again honored us with this recognition, validating our position as an ERP Expert for project-based businesses of all sizes. Deltek leverages the best of innovative technology and industry-specific capabilities to create compliant and purpose-built solutions that allow companies to focus on growth and delivering better project outcomes for their customers," said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Deltek.

Download the Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix or the SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Deltek Contact:

Deltek Media Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek