Nucleus Research Names Infor a Leader in 2021 HCM Value Matrix

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2021 Human Capital Management (HCM) Value Matrix for its Global Human Resources (GHR) solution. For the report, Nucleus evaluated HCM vendors based on their products' usability, functionality and overall value. According to the report, "Infor takes a vertical approach with its solutions, offering packaged functionality that is tailored to specific industries, including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and the public sector."1

"Infor has a full suite of talent management services in GHR, including talent acquisition, compensation, management, goal setting, performance management, learning management, and advanced prehiring assessment. The framework of the vendor's applications includes industry-specific content models available for organizations," said Trevor White and Evelyn McMullen, analysts at Nucleus Research. "The business' overall level of flexibility and personalization through its solution allows organizations to anticipate updates and customize their experience."2

Infor Global Human Resources is a comprehensive suite of HCM software featuring HR-related business processes interconnected with multiple talent management disciplines. Users have access to a single destination for information about an enterprise's global, diverse, and industry-focused business and people. In addition, through increased HR application connectivity, users can enable sharing and use of HR foundation and people data for processes and workflow across all applicable Infor solutions.

"The last year has shown us that the needs of the workforce are constantly changing, and that it can happen at a more rapid pace than we expected. Modern cloud architecture that has the ability to automate critical HR tasks is critical to helping employees work more effectively and efficiently during this time," said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice president of HCM strategy and product management. "Infor's modern HR software is designed to offer organizations workforce agility to help leverage real-time organization and people insights to allow business entities to more quickly respond and adapt to changing internal and external business challenges. We are proud to again be named a Leader by Nucleus Research. We're committed to this industry, and evolving alongside our customers, and we believe these accolades underscore that commitment."

For more information visit: https://www.infor.com/solutions/people/hcm/global-hr or www.nucleusresearch.com.

1Nucleus Research, HCM Technology Value Matrix, Trevor White, Evelyn McMullen, March 2021, page 5.

2Nucleus Research, HCM Technology Value Matrix, Trevor White, Evelyn McMullen, March 2021, page 5.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

