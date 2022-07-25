Nucleus Research Positions Infor as a Leader in its 2022 Enterprise ERP and SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix Reports

Infor recognized for the functionality and usability of its solutions

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a leader in its June 2022 Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix 2022 – and its Small and Midsize Business (SMB) ERP Technology Value Matrix.

Infor was one of only two vendors to be positioned as a leader in both reports. In the SMB ERP Value Matrix, Infor also was positioned furthest to the right in the leader's quadrant, making it the highest ranked, among the leaders, for solution functionality.

This year marks the first time that Nucleus has split its annual ERP Value Matrix into two editions: The Enterprise ERP Value Matrix and SMB ERP Value Matrix.

In its Enterprise ERP Value Matrix, Nucleus ranked ERP vendors with a proven track record of serving organizations with more than $500 million in annual revenue on the functionality and usability of their solutions, as described by their customers. In the SMB ERP Value Matrix, it used the same criteria to rank ERP vendors serving organizations between $10 million to $499 million in annual revenue.

"Built on infrastructure services from AWS and the Infor OS cloud platform, Infor's ERP solutions offer flexibility in deployment options, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premise," Nucleus said in the reports. "Infor LN and Infor M3 at the core primarily target large enterprises, and Infor Syteline and Infor SX.e suit small and mid-market businesses. The combination of this flexibility and industry-specific ERP functionality positions Infor as a highly competitive solution within the ERP space."

Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer & President of Products, said, "Being positioned by Nucleus as a leader in both the Enterprise and SMB ERP reports is strong recognition of the value that we are providing to organizations of all sizes. We combine deep industry functionality with a consumer-grade user experience, so customers can deploy our solutions faster, with less risk, and always have access to the latest innovation to help grow their businesses."

In its Enterprise and SMB ERP Value Matrix reports, Nucleus cited a number of product/technology innovations that Infor introduced over the past year, such as:

Infor Marketplace, designed to showcase industry and micro-vertical solutions that augment and directly integrate with Infor investments. CloudSuite ERP customers will benefit from potential ERP-enhancing extensions on the marketplace, including pre-integrated solutions and platform-built technologies, from niche industry functionality to extensions and reusable widgets.

Deeper integration of the Infor Nexus supply chain business network into CloudSuite solutions. Customers will enjoy full supplier network integration for CloudSuite systems,

extending notably beyond traditional order integration.

An equipment self-service portal for CloudSuite customers. This will enable effective access to equipment information updates, rental requests, and service history and demands.

Variable-driven CFO dashboards that enable analytics for CloudSuite systems. This technology enables customers to organize financial and operational data centrally and glean insights from fiscal intelligence using analytical tools.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

