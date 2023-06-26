Nucleus Research Positions Infor as a Leader in its 2023 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Technology Value Matrix

Infor recognized for the functionality and usability of its Intelligent Open Network (ION) middleware cloud platform and its ION API Gateway  

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a leader in its 2023 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Technology Value Matrix report. Infor is recognized for the functionality and usability of its iPaaS solution, which consists of the Infor Intelligent Open Network (ION), an advanced middleware cloud platform that is part of Infor OS (Operating Service), and the Infor ION API (Application Programming Interface) Gateway.

"With Infor ION, customers can integrate both Infor and non-Infor systems and support complex hybrid, edge, and multi-cloud approaches," Nucleus states in the report. "Users can also connect applications to the events in their business process, automate data movement across systems, monitor for business exceptions, or trigger workflows with an event-driven architecture."

Nucleus also states in the report that, "The Infor OS platform delivers 'Big Data' management, data transformation across all popular data formats, and support for synchronous and asynchronous integration patterns. Infor OS also works out of the box with Coleman AI to automate the training, retraining, and live evaluation of ML (machine learning) models. Infor Coleman AI also provides tools for intelligent automation, natural language processing, and machine learning to enable various user personas."

Vignesh Subramanian, Infor senior director of product management, said, "We believe Infor's being positioned as a leader in this Nucleus iPaaS Technology Value Matrix is strong recognition that the Infor ION and OS platform makes it easy for organizations to integrate Infor and third-party applications, while streamlining business process flows to reduce costs and improve performance. In our multi-tenant cloud, the ION platform and the API Gateway each handles more than 2 billion transactions. So, this technology not only provides reliability, it provides it in a scalable way for customers to improve end-to-end efficiency, leverage the power of AI and machine learning, and realize faster time-to-value."

In its iPaaS Technology Matrix report, Nucleus notes that Infor, over the past year, has continued to deliver improvements to its Infor OS and iPaaS solution, including:

  • The integration of Jupyter Notebook with the Infor Coleman AI platform. Users can now leverage built-in Python libraries and features, including an intelligent editor to explore data, develop algorithms, and test them efficiently to drive faster time-to-market for machine learning applications.
  • Backend as a Service (BaaS), a dedicated API lifecycle platform to build stand-alone, serverless cloud-native microservices and expose them as REST APIs in the Infor OS API Gateway. The Infor BaaS framework enables API developers to focus on building their business logic as APIs while freeing them from the complexity of managing the underlying cloud infrastructure and deployment.
  • Offering the complete Infor OS platform, including iPaaS, data management, extensibility, and AI/ML, as a stand-alone platform on the AWS Marketplace, as Infor looks to build on its success in the enterprise software market and broaden the reach of its technology platform.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

