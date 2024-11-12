Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Warehouse Management Systems Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the WMS market include Blue Yonder, Infor, Körber, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, and Tecsys

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse management technology (WMS) market is evolving, driven by customer demand for adaptable, automated, and intelligent systems that address complex operational needs. Traditionally, WMS solutions focused on core functions like inventory tracking, order processing, and seamless integration with existing systems. However, rising supply chain volatility has shifted customer expectations. Today's WMS platforms must scale with demand, incorporate robotics for task automation, and provide AI-driven insights for real-time reporting and operational analysis.

"Retailers have become strong buyers of WMS as they invest in distribution centers capable of handling complex mixes of in-store, online, and third-party orders," said Senior Analyst Charles Brennan. "In response to these customer needs, vendors are enhancing both the usability and functionality of their technology, enabling users to respond quickly to fluctuating order flows resulting in faster ROI through streamlined and efficient warehouse operations."

Low-code/no-code customization options are also highly sought after, enabling quick deployment and easy adjustments. Additionally, customers are looking for platforms that integrate execution and planning functions to reduce IT complexity and reliance on multiple providers.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, Infor, Körber, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, and Tecsys.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Erhard Partner Group, Reply, SAP, and Softeon.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Made4Net, Microsoft, Nextworld, Savant Software, and Synergy Logistics.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are Logiwa, Mantis, Mecalux, NorthStar, and Vinculum.

