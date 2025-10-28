Nucleus Research Releases 2025 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the embedded analytics market include Domo, Looker, Oracle, Power BI, Tableau, and ThoughtSpot.

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, embedded analytics remains central to how organizations operationalize data and generate measurable ROI from analytics investments. By integrating analytic capabilities directly into core business applications, companies reduce development costs, accelerate deployment, and extend insights to nontechnical users in context. For software vendors, embedded analytics has also become a revenue and growth driver, enhancing customer experience, increasing platform stickiness, and enabling new monetization opportunities through premium data features.

"Generative AI is reshaping embedded analytics from a passive reporting layer into an active decision-support system," said Alexander Wurm, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "As these capabilities mature, organizations will see stronger ROI through faster decision cycles, higher user engagement, and deeper integration of analytics into everyday workflows and software experiences."

Vendors are investing heavily in aligning product development with customer expectations around usability, scalability, and governance. Platforms now include full user management and integration capabilities designed to support multi-tenant environments. Developer experience has become a major differentiator, with leading providers offering flexible integration pathways ranging from low-code embedding to advanced SDKs for full customization and brand alignment.

Generative AI remains the most significant advancement in embedded analytics this year. Vendors are embedding AI assistants that allow users to query data in natural language, generate visualizations automatically, and receive narrative insights tailored to their role. These innovations are driving adoption by removing technical barriers and making data interaction more intuitive and conversational.

The result is a market rapidly evolving toward intelligent, user-centric analytics experiences that deliver tangible operational and financial value.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Domo, Looker, Oracle, Power BI, Tableau, and ThoughtSpot.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include GoodData, insightsoftware, Qrvey, and Sigma .

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Embeddable, Sisense, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Luzmo, Metabase, Strategy, and Toucan Toco.

