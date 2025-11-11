Nucleus Research Releases 2025 CPQ Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CPQ market include Conga, DealHub, Epicor, Infor, Oracle and PROS.

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) market in 2025 is driven by the growing cost of inaction. Organizations that continue to rely on outdated systems face slower quote cycles, shrinking margins, and revenue leakage that directly reduce profitability. As pricing volatility and product complexity rise, modern CPQ platforms have evolved from operational tools to strategic systems that enhance agility, accuracy, and financial performance.

"CPQ has become central to revenue strategy," said Cameron Marsh, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Organizations that modernize are not just quoting faster, they're protecting margins, improving deal quality, and accelerating time to cash."

Across industries, companies are prioritizing automation, real-time pricing intelligence, and deeper revenue integration. AI-driven configuration engines now validate complex product builds instantly, while adaptive pricing tools use live market inputs and historical data to recommend optimal prices. This combination reduces errors, improves win rates, and ensures consistency even in volatile markets.

Another defining shift is the extension of CPQ into the broader revenue lifecycle. Platforms now connect quoting to contracting, billing, and renewals, enabling seamless handoffs between sales and finance. This integration minimizes manual effort, improves revenue recognition accuracy, and creates a unified source of truth for deal execution.

The result is a technology category that delivers measurable ROI through reduced cycle times, lower leakage, and greater pricing precision. As AI and usability advances continue, CPQ is positioned to drive smarter, faster, and more profitable sales operations across the enterprise.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Conga, DealHub, Epicor, Infor, Oracle, and PROS.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Encoway, Revalize, SAP, Veloce, and Yagna iQ.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are CloudSense, ServicePath, and Zuora.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are ModelN, Salesforce, and Tacton.

