Nucleus Research Unveils Hot Companies to Watch in 2026

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Research, the independent ROI-focused technology research and advisory firm, today announced the publication of its Hot Companies to Watch in 2026 report. The annual analysis highlights vendors across AI, analytics, finance, supply chain, HR, and cloud who are shaping the direction of enterprise technology and delivering measurable business value.

This year's list features eleven companies: Alta, Atlan, Crusoe, FourKites, Gloat, Google Cloud, Monte Carlo, Rilet, Una, Vetty, and Zip. Each organization was selected based on the strength of its technology, customer momentum, and demonstrated ability to generate quantifiable ROI for customers.

"These companies are not only pushing product categories forward; they're proving that ROI still matters," said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. "The vendors on this year's list stand out because their customers can point to real gains in productivity, cost control, and operational clarity rather than speculative impact."

The report highlights innovations across several categories, including:

AI-driven automation that reduces manual workloads and accelerates decision cycles.

Unified platforms consolidating analytics, planning, procurement, and workforce management.

Modern infrastructure designed to support large-scale AI workloads with improved reliability and efficiency.

Skills- and data-centric architectures enabling clearer visibility across people, processes, and assets.

The Hot Companies to Watch in 2026 report serves as an early indicator for technology buyers, investors, and strategists who need clarity on where vendor markets are heading and which platforms are most likely to shape enterprise value in the coming years.

To read the full list of Hot Companies to Watch in 2026, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

