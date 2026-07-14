Nucleus Research Releases 2026 Enterprise SCP Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the enterprise SCP market include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, John Galt Solutions, Kinaxis, o9 Solutions, and RELEX Solutions.

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise supply chain planning is becoming a larger driver of measurable business value as organizations respond to persistent market volatility, shifting trade policies, and increasingly interconnected global operations. Planning investments are now evaluated on how effectively they improve decision speed, strengthen financial outcomes, and coordinate execution across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, and customer fulfillment. Organizations that reduce the time between identifying a disruption and executing a response are realizing stronger operational and financial returns.

Planning platforms are evolving toward continuous orchestration by connecting operational, financial, and external data into a unified decision environment. ERP, production, inventory, and order data are increasingly combined with supplier information, logistics events, market signals, weather, and geopolitical intelligence to provide broader context for planning decisions. This richer data foundation improves optimization, simulation, and AI-driven recommendations while helping organizations respond more effectively to changing business conditions.

"Supply chain planning is becoming a continuous decision discipline rather than a periodic planning exercise," said Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Organizations realize ROI when planning platforms connect operational execution with financial impact and enable faster, more informed decisions across the enterprise."

Scenario modeling and network design are moving closer to daily operations. Organizations are evaluating sourcing strategies, inventory policies, facility investments, and transportation alternatives before committing capital or changing operations. These capabilities strengthen decision quality by making operational and financial tradeoffs visible early in the planning process. Inventory optimization is also becoming more closely aligned with working capital, service levels, revenue protection, and risk management rather than traditional replenishment objectives alone.

AI investment continues to accelerate, with practical applications supporting forecast review, replenishment, production scheduling, root cause analysis, and planning coordination. Success increasingly depends on trusted data, explainable recommendations, and governance that builds planner confidence. Organizations are also prioritizing extensible architectures, industry expertise, and deeper integration across execution systems to improve adoption, shorten time to value, and sustain long-term ROI.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Blue Yonder, e2open, Infor, John Galt Solutions, Kinaxis, o9 Solutions, and RELEX Solutions.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Dassault Systèmes, ICRON, OMP, Oracle, SAP, and ToolsGroup.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Anaplan, GAINS, Logility, New Horizon Soft, and Slimstock.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Arkieva, Coupa, Manhattan Associates, QAD, River Logic, and Sunstice.

To download the 2026 Enterprise SCP Technology Value Matrix, click here.

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SOURCE Nucleus Research