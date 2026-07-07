Nucleus Research Releases 2026 CSC Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CSC market include Box, Epicor, Laserfiche, M-Files, and Zoho.

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content services and collaboration platforms are delivering greater ROI as organizations seek to reduce friction in document-intensive work, improve process visibility, and coordinate activity across internal and external stakeholders. Core capabilities such as low-code workflow automation, intelligent document processing, and entry-level generative AI are widely available. Customer value increasingly depends on how well platforms improve day-to-day execution, support adoption, and integrate with the systems where work begins and ends.

Collaboration is becoming a larger part of the content services value proposition. Organizations are using portals, hubs, and contextual workspaces to organize content around teams, projects, customers, and business processes. These environments improve access to information, reduce time spent searching for documents, and provide clearer coordination for asynchronous work involving employees, partners, and customers.

"Content services platforms are becoming more valuable when they connect content, workflow, and collaboration in a way that supports how work is actually completed," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Director at Nucleus Research. "Organizations are looking for measurable improvements in process efficiency, information access, and operational coordination."

Cloud migration remains a strategic consideration. Rising on-premises costs and faster access to new capabilities are encouraging organizations to modernize content environments, while content federation provides a path for regulated organizations that need to maintain existing infrastructure. Open APIs and stronger integration with ERP, CRM, and HCM systems are also improving the flow of content and process data across the enterprise.

AI adoption is focused on practical applications. Conversational search, document summaries, content insights, automated classification, and data extraction are helping teams process structured and unstructured content more efficiently. Agentic capabilities are beginning to support multi-step workflows, although governance, security, and privacy remain central requirements as organizations expand AI use across content repositories.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Box, Epicor, Laserfiche, M-Files, and Zoho.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include DocuWare, Hyland, and OpenText.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are IBM, Revver, and Rocket Software.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are AODocs, Digitech Systems, Microsoft, Newgen, and Square 9.

To download the 2026 CSC Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research