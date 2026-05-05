Nucleus Research Releases 2026 IaaS Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the IaaS market include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle.

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, infrastructure as a service is delivering measurable ROI through specialization, performance optimization, and pricing transparency. Enterprise buyers are aligning infrastructure choices to workload requirements such as AI training, AI inference, regulated environments, and general enterprise compute. This approach is improving cost efficiency, latency, and throughput by matching infrastructure to specific use cases.

A separation has emerged between training and inference environments. Training clusters are optimized for high-density accelerators and high-bandwidth networking, while inference environments are designed for low latency and geographic distribution. This distinction supports real-time user experiences and more efficient management of request-based workloads.

"IaaS is no longer a single layer of interchangeable compute," said Duncan Van Kouteren, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Organizations are realizing ROI by selecting infrastructure aligned to workload performance, data locality, and cost profile."

Hardware innovation is also shaping value delivery. Custom silicon and accelerator diversity are improving performance per dollar and energy efficiency, enabling organizations to optimize compute strategies across workloads. Pricing models have become more granular, with per-second billing and reduced data transfer costs supporting more precise cost management.

Sovereignty and compliance are influencing infrastructure decisions as organizations expand globally. Region-specific deployments, confidential computing, and regulatory alignment are supporting sensitive workloads. Combined with advances in orchestration, storage, and networking, these capabilities are improving deployment efficiency and operational performance.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include CoreWeave, IBM Cloud, OVHcloud, Nebius, and Lambda Labs.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are DigitalOcean, Vultr, Akamai Cloud, RunPod, and Crusoe.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Scaleway, Hetzner, Rackspace, and Groq Cloud.

To download the 2026 IaaS Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research