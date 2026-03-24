Nucleus Research Releases 2026 RPA Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the robotic process automation market include Appian, Automation Anywhere, Infor RPA, Microsoft Power Automate, and Zoho RPA.

MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, robotic process automation is delivering measurable ROI through orchestration, integration, and the expansion of automation into more complex workflows. Core capabilities such as task automation and low code development are now standard. Value is increasingly defined by how well platforms connect bots, AI agents, and enterprise systems into coordinated processes that reduce fragmentation and improve execution.

Agentic automation is reshaping how organizations approach process automation. Traditional RPA focused on structured, rules-based tasks. Current deployments combine deterministic automation with AI models that interpret unstructured data, manage exceptions, and adapt workflows in real time. This approach allows organizations to automate end to end processes while maintaining control and auditability, resulting in faster cycle times, fewer errors, and improved operational consistency.

"RPA is no longer evaluated on the number of bots deployed," said Cameron Marsh, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Organizations are measuring value based on how automation improves process outcomes, reduces manual effort, and integrates with broader AI strategies."

ROI validation has become a central requirement. Enterprises are demanding clear evidence that automation initiatives reduce costs, improve accuracy, and enhance customer experience. Vendors are responding with stronger analytics, value tracking, and structured deployment frameworks that support scaling from pilot to production.

Organizational readiness and governance are also critical to success. Platforms that enable controlled participation through role-based access, citizen development frameworks, and centralized oversight are supporting broader adoption without increasing risk. At the same time, orchestration layers are improving interoperability across ERP, CRM, finance, and HR systems, enabling automation to operate as a connected ecosystem. The result is sustained value through scalable, governed, and intelligent automation.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Appian, Automation Anywhere, Infor RPA, Microsoft Power Automate, and Zoho RPA.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, SS&C Blue Prism, and UiPath.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Laiye, Nintex, and WorkFusion.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are EdgeVerve, ElectroNeek, IBM, and Tungsten Automation.

To download the 2026 RPA Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research