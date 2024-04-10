Nucleus Security Adds Industry Veterans to Board and Executive Team as Company Scales to Meet Growing Demand

Company Appoints Jeremiah Grossman to Board of Directors and Adds Tamir Hardof as Chief Marketing Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leading innovator in enterprise risk-based vulnerability management, today announced the appointment of Jeremiah Grossman to its Board of Directors and Tamir Hardof as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As a result of its customer success and market impact, Nucleus announced in February that it raised a Series B funding round led by Arthur Ventures and Lead Edge Capital, bringing its total funding to $43 million. The company is using these funds to support customers, scale go-to-market initiatives, and accelerate innovation and growth, all of which will be aided by the additions of Grossman and Hardof.

"Jeremiah and Tamir bring decades of experience, knowledge, and leadership in the enterprise security space to Nucleus," said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "We're incredibly excited to have Jeremiah join our board to help guide our company's growth. Meanwhile, Tamir's proven track record of brand building and marketing will be key to accelerating our ability to meet this market opportunity."

Grossman serves as Managing Director for Grossman Ventures. In addition to his appointment to Nucleus' Board of Directors, he's on the Board for RedShield Security and advisor to several other cybersecurity companies. A serial innovator and entrepreneur, Grossman founded WhiteHat Security and Bit Discovery, leading both to successful acquisition exits. He also spent time in leadership roles at Tenable, SentinelOne, and Arkose Labs.

In his new role as CMO, Hardof will lead and manage all global corporate, product, and partner marketing activities as Nucleus continues to scale. Hardof brings more than two decades of cybersecurity marketing expertise to Nucleus' executive team, having served in marketing leadership roles for Axis Security (acquired by HPE Aruba Networking), Kenna Security (acquired by Cisco), WhiteHat Security (acquired by Synopsys), Fortinet, Juniper Networks, and Check Point Software.

"Enterprises today are challenged to sift through all vulnerability scan data and create prioritized, actionable remediation steps. Nucleus uniquely addresses this problem, leading organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities 10 times faster," said Jeremiah Grossman, Board Member, Nucleus Security. "I'm honored and excited to join such an impressive Board of Directors and company, and look forward to guiding Nucleus as it brings the solution to one of the most important challenges in cyber-security."

"Nucleus has emerged as a true innovator and leader in the vulnerability and risk management market. I'm thrilled to join such a talented team," said Tamir Hardof, CMO, of Nucleus Security. "Nucleus has a proven and differentiated approach, uniting people, processes, and cutting-edge technology to place customers squarely on the path to program maturity. I believe in this team and this mission."

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is at the forefront of vulnerability management, providing innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with over 150 scanners and external tools. Designed to scale and adapt to any organization's needs, Nucleus Security ensures rapid, efficient vulnerability remediation and risk management. With its recent FedRAMP authorization, Nucleus Security is set to transform how the federal government and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus for Government , please visit: https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/ .

SOURCE Nucleus Security