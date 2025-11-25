Nucleus Security Ranked Number 147 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Nucleus Security Achieved 549% 3-Year Growth Rate

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced it ranked 147 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Nucleus Security grew by 549% during this 3-year period.

Nucleus Security's chief executive officer, Steve Carter remarked "Nucleus is honored to be named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row, a reflection of the measurable efficiency gains and risk reduction that our customers achieve. Faced with accelerating volume of vulnerabilities and threats, we're helping organizations unify data, prioritize risk, and accelerate remediation to reduce exposure, at scale. This recognition underscores our mission to help security teams move faster, innovate, and deliver measurable outcomes."

Nucleus Security empowers organizations to unify data silos, prioritize risk, and remediate smarter, at enterprise scale. The Nucleus platform continuously pulls data from over 160 security and asset tools into one dashboard. It integrates AI-powered vulnerability intelligence and business context to drive risk-based automation that pinpoint critical exposure and provide actionable remediation steps. Trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies worldwide, Nucleus is redefining how modern organizations manage and reduce cyber risk.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Nucleus Security previously ranked 85 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024, This year's placement in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 comes on the heels of our recognition as number 770 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2025 list. The company was also named in the 2025 Inc. Best Workplaces List, reinforcing that 'Innovative' best describes the work environment.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security, visit our website.

To see the Nucleus Security platform in action, see our demo.

Media Contact: [email protected]

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Nucleus Security