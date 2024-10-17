Nucleus Security Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security , the leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Nucleus Security. This year, 97% of employees said it's a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Being Certified by Great Place to Work is among the greatest accolades Nucleus Security has achieved thus far," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus Security. "That's because it recognizes the core of who we are as a company, as partners, as colleagues, and peers. It's a testament to the character and talent of our employees and their commitment to our customers."

Nucleus Security's leadership team has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming environment, one that encourages individual growth, and where transparency across the company is standard. As a result, 98% of Nucleus Security employees said management is both honest and ethical in its business practices. The same percentage of employees believe that management recognizes honest mistakes as part of doing business, creating a culture of learning and improvement.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Nucleus Security stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

SOURCE Nucleus Security