Nucleus Security Expands Channel Program to Meet Growing Demand

Growing vulnerability and risk management market offers partners significant growth opportunity

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced the expansion of its Nucleus Security Partner Program (NSPP). Building on its foundational channel program, Nucleus has added a tiered structure with associated requirements and benefits, launched a new certification program and partner portal, and expanded its channel team to better support partners in marketing the Nucleus Security platform and associated services to their customers.

The Nucleus Security Partner Program enables partners to quickly benefit from the growing market for vulnerability and risk management (VRM). In addition to generating additional income, the Nucleus Security platform complements existing vulnerability management solutions, allowing partners to continue to grow sales of their current solutions and services.

"From day one, we've been a channel-first organization, and now we're doubling down on that," said Jeff Beavin, vice president of channel, Nucleus Security. "We've expanded our expertise, our reach, and our ability to provide trusted resources to empower partners to sell and successfully implement the Nucleus Security platform to grow their business and revenues."

Program evolution reflects industry demand for risk based vulnerability management

Nucleus Security has always been a channel-first organization. As demand for its risk based vulnerability management platform has increased, the company's channel program has evolved to reflect this need. Partners of all types can take advantage of the Nucleus Security partner program to deliver more value to their customers, win new business, and tap into recurring revenue streams through its SaaS-subscription model, fast deployment and ROI, purpose-built MSSP offering, and seamless upsell opportunities.

New program enhancements focus on three key areas:

Tiered program structure – Nucleus has introduced new tiering to incentivize and award partners with more favorable terms and benefits. Elite is the top tier for partners committed to building business together. Trusted resources – Nucleus has added software solution integrator partners with the expertise to implement and guide customers through a risk-based vulnerability management program. Investment in partner resources, support, and staff – Nucleus has added new sales and technical resources to better support its fast growing program, including a new certification program and partner portal. The Nucleus Partner Portal offers a dedicated platform for resellers in the field to demonstrate the Nucleus platform, provide customer training, and more. Additionally, Nucleus has more than doubled its internal channel team including the hire of a channel enablement engineer tasked with ensuring resellers' solution architects are fully trained and adept at deploying the product.

FedRAMP authorization expands opportunities

In March, Nucleus Security announced its FedRAMP authorization at impact level Moderate on the FedRAMP marketplace. This status opens doors for Nucleus partners to more easily build their government business with support for unique federal controls and requirements for continuous monitoring, compliance reporting, and vulnerability status tracking.

"We've been fortunate to have forged strategic partnerships with leading solution providers including Thundercat, Norseman, Carahsoft and Guidepoint Federal," said Bill McInnis, vice president of Federal for Nucleus Security. "Now, as a FedRAMP authorized vendor, to complement our already existing on-premise capability, we're in a strong position to expand our footprint in the government space and our contribution to national security."

"Our work with federal, as well as state and local government customers, relies on best of breed solutions and dedicated partners who understand the complexities inherent in providing solutions to large and regulated organizations," said Daniel Schneider, vice president of cyber security sales at ThunderCat Technology. "With its innovative vulnerability management platform, hands-on approach, and experience working with government agencies and large enterprises, Nucleus Security is that partner."

The Nucleus Security platform fits easily into a wide range of partner offerings and supports a variety of different types of partnerships and alliances including VAR/solution provider, system integrator, MSSP, OEM and distributor.

"Nucleus Security has always demonstrated a particular commitment to enabling its partners to sell its vulnerability management solution and continuously innovate and collaborate to create new opportunities to serve our clients. We've had a great experience as a Nucleus partner over the past four years. Our engineers and clients love the Nucleus platform," said Eric Aslaksen, general manager and CISO, ivision.

To learn more about the Nucleus Security Partner Program, visit www.nucleussec.com/partnerprogram/ .

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/ .

