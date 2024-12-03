Nucleus Security Partners with SecurityScorecard to Enhance Unified Risk Analysis and Compliance Reporting

Customers can now ingest scorecard data directly into their Nucleus Security projects

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced it has partnered with SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. This partnership provides seamless integration of SecurityScorecard's scoring data into the Nucleus Security platform creating a comprehensive view of company risk.

"It's no surprise that SecurityScorecard is among the top three integration requests from our customers. Organizations use SecurityScorecard to demonstrate that they take their security seriously, which is becoming both a competitive advantage and a necessity for compliance," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus Security. "The ability to import scorecards into Nucleus is a game changer for our customers, enabling them to easily incorporate scorecard security data and take advantage of the unified analysis, threat intelligence, automated workflows and risk reporting Nucleus provides."

SecurityScorecard uses hundreds of data points to measure the security of companies across the globe, providing a rolled-up score that helps inform companies of their security posture and potential cyber vulnerabilities of their vendors and supply chain. The scorecards also identify issues and compliance gaps which companies can use to proactively remediate risk.

Mutual customers wanted the ability to ingest data for portfolio and company scorecards from their SecurityScorecard subscription directly into their Nucleus consoles. The integration leverages SecurityScorecard APIs and an automated connector to seamlessly sync data into customers' Nucleus projects for use in analysis, triage, automation, and reporting.

The SecurityScorecard connector for the Nucleus platform supports importing issues for:

Individual company scorecards

All company scorecards within a portfolio

All company scorecards within all portfolios

The Nucleus Security platform normalizes and organizes vulnerability characteristics like severity, alongside data ingested from other security tools and data sources customers have connected to Nucleus, enabling unified risk analysis and reporting. Additionally, detailed metadata enables the creation of advanced and flexible automation workflows to suit even the most scaled and complex security environments.

"At SecurityScorecard, we're committed to empowering organizations to strengthen their security posture and protect their supply chains," said Sachin Bansal, president of SecurityScorecard. "Partnering with Nucleus Security amplifies this mission by uniting our data with Nucleus's streamlined vulnerability management tools. Together, we're giving users an edge—they can now monitor, assess, and remediate risk across all their security data from a single, cohesive platform."

View this short demo for an overview of the SecurityScorecard integration in Nucleus. And for more information, visit https://nucleussec.com/partnerprogram/.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit:

https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.

Founded in 2014 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented security ratings technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risks to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company's robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating.

For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security