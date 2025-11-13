Nucleus Security Placed in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in Exposure Assessment Platforms, today announced that Nucleus Security has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for EAP for its offering, the Nucleus Security Platform.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Being recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms is an honor that underscores our mission at Nucleus Security: to be the unified platform enabling organizations to gain visibility, prioritize the vulnerabilities and exposures that matter most, and drive measurable risk reduction at scale. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us to help them simplify complexity and accelerate outcomes." — Steve Carter, CEO, Nucleus Security

"By 2027, organizations that integrate exposure assessment data into IT and business workflows will experience 30% less unplanned downtime from exploited vulnerabilities than those relying on isolated vulnerability management tools." — Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Nucleus Security's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings. Get the report here.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

1. Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platform," Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, November 10, 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/

SOURCE Nucleus Security