Nucleus Security Ranked No. 267 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With an Impressive Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 1563%, Nucleus Security Emerges as a Leader Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security ranks No. 267 on Inc. 5000's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This esteemed ranking offers a data-driven look into the most successful companies within the economy's most vibrant sector—its independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Nucleus is recognized as the fourth fastest-growing security company, underscoring its rapid expansion and impact on the cybersecurity industry.

"As we celebrate this significant achievement, being ranked No. 267 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, it underscores the dedication of our team and the growing market demand for solutions to operationalize the increasing volume of vulnerability information created by network, cloud, and application scanners. At Nucleus, our success is driven by the support of our customers, partners, and the Nucleus team, enabling us to push the boundaries of what's possible. This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the trust our customers place in us," said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Nucleus Security achieved such growth by addressing enterprises' need to face complex and evolving threats in the cybersecurity landscape. The demand for efficient and effective vulnerability management solutions has surged. Nucleus Security differentiates itself through its unparalleled speed in delivering value, constant commitment to customer-centric solutions, and leading-edge workflow automation. By continuously innovating and adapting to the needs of its clients, Nucleus Security has positioned itself as a leader in the industry, driving its impressive growth trajectory.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit:

https://nucleussec.com/government/

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/ .

