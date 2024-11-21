Nucleus Security Ranked Number 85 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Nucleus Security Achieved a 1562% 3-Year Growth Rate

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced it ranked 85 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Nucleus Security grew 1562% during this 3-year period.

"Nucleus is honored to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "Our growth validates the innovative approach we're taking to risk-based vulnerability management, helping organizations modernize and better manage the complexity and noise associated with using so many tools and resources to handle vulnerability remediation. Our singular focus, combined with our experienced, dedicated team, is at the heart of our success thus far, and will continue to be the fuel driving Nucleus forward."

Nucleus Security provides organizations with the ability to unify data silos, prioritize risk, and remediate smarter. The Nucleus platform continuously pulls data from over 150 scanners and external tools into one dashboard. It integrates world-class vulnerability intelligence feeds and business context to empower organizations to automate processes that pinpoint their biggest risks and mitigate them faster with a fraction of the resources. Nucleus Security modernizes how enterprises and government organizations manage, monitor, and respond to vulnerabilities.

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, at Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in the performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

Nucleus Security's placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 comes on the heels of the company being recognized as number 267 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2024 list. Additionally, Nucleus Security was recently named the Next Gen Risk-based Vulnerability Management award winner from Cyber Defense Magazine's 2024 Top InfoSec Awards.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

