Nucleus Security Secures Next Gen Risk-based Vulnerability Management Award

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security , the leader in unified vulnerability management, today announced its recognition as the winner of the Next Gen Risk-based Vulnerability Management category in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2024 Top Infosec Innovator Awards.

"Organizations today must rely on countless tools to try to stay ahead of vulnerability risk, but more tools and more data create complexity and noise, making it more difficult to manage vulnerability remediation efficiently. Nucleus Security consolidates and unifies vulnerability data to help security teams focus their remediation efforts where they'll have the greatest impact," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "We're honored by this recognition, which further validates Nucleus Security's innovative approach to risk-based vulnerability management."

Nucleus Security sits at the nexus of vulnerability data, asset information, and embedded threat intelligence – providing contextually relevant data and enabling automated response at scale. Nucleus combines all the asset information and vulnerability data from over 150 scanners and external tools, and threat intelligence from Mandiant into one platform for vulnerability teams to eliminate laborious manual data analysis and accelerate decision-making and prioritization. A FedRAMP-authorized provider, Nucleus Security is committed to helping enterprises and government entities automate their vulnerability management programs effectively.

"Nucleus Security embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

