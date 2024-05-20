Nucleus Security Wins Prestigious Award for Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Nucleus Security Recognized as a Winner in the 9th Annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security , the leading innovator in enterprise risk-based vulnerability management, announced today it has been recognized with the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Award in the 9th Annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

"We are honored to win the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for our innovative approach to risk-based vulnerability management," said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "Our mission is to provide the most efficient and effective risk-based vulnerability management solutions to help organizations protect their critical assets. This recognition validates our approach and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

Nucleus Security is a vulnerability and risk management platform that unifies existing tools in an organization's security infrastructure to establish a centralized command center for navigating the intricacies of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation. Nucleus enables organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities 10 times faster while using a fraction of the resources typically required to perform these tasks. A FedRAMP authorized provider, Nucleus Security modernizes the way government organizations manage, monitor and respond to vulnerabilities.

"We congratulate Nucleus Security on being recognized as an award winner in the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community, which organized the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects an outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

The full list of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners can be found here

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is at the forefront of vulnerability management, providing innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with over 150 scanners and external tools. Designed to scale and adapt to any organization's needs, Nucleus Security ensures rapid, efficient vulnerability remediation and risk management. With its recent FedRAMP authorization, Nucleus Security is set to transform how the federal government and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus for Government, please visit:

https://nucleussec.com/government/



For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit:

https://nucleussec.com/demo-on-demand/ .

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

