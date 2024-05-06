Nucleus Security Wins Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Award In 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leading innovator in enterprise risk-based vulnerability management, today announced it has been recognized with the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management award in Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards.

Nucleus Security is a vulnerability and risk management platform that unifies existing tools in an organization's security infrastructure to establish a centralized command center for navigating the intricacies of vulnerability analysis, triage, and remediation. With the primary objective of making teams work faster, smarter, and more collaboratively, Nucleus enables organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities 10 times faster while using a fraction of the resources typically required to perform these tasks. Moreover, with its FedRAMP authorization secured, Nucleus can seamlessly be adopted by federal agencies, critical infrastructure providers, defense contractors, and FedRAMP Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team here at Nucleus," said Stephen Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "We're seeing consistent, continued growth and momentum in the market, and this award is another proof point for the differentiated approach Nucleus is taking as we redefine the vulnerability management software category as the single source of record for all assets, vulnerabilities, and data."

"Nucleus Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is at the forefront of vulnerability management, providing innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with over 150 scanners and external tools. Designed to scale and adapt to any organization's needs, Nucleus Security ensures rapid, efficient vulnerability remediation and risk management. With its recent FedRAMP authorization, Nucleus Security is set to transform how the federal government and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

