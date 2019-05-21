Nucor First Electric Arc Furnace Steelmaker to be Named GM Supplier of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year for Non-Fabricated Steel at the automotive company's 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held on May 15 in Detroit, Michigan.

"Congratulations to all my Nucor teammates on our Company being named a GM Supplier of the Year. This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team, as we are the first electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive this recognition," said John Ferriola, Chairman, CEO & President of Nucor Corporation. "We have made significant investments to expand our automotive product portfolio and are focused on providing exceptional customer service. As a result, we continue to gain share in this important market. We are honored to be recognized by GM, and we value the business they do with us."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. GM also highlighted the excellent customer service and responsiveness to their account provided by the Nucor team.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

